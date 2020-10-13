Ivanka Trump makes an elegant appearance in Wisconsin on day three of campaign trip

It has been a busy three days of campaigning for Ivanka Trump, but the First Daughter is showing no sign of losing steam, despite traveling through three states in a single day on Monday.

The 38-year-old has been out spreading the word about her father’s administration in order to bolster his re-election efforts, making stops in Arizona, Nevada, and Wisconsin over the past three days alone.

But if her hectic schedule is weighing on her at all, Ivanka isn’t letting it show, and she was all smiles when she arrived in Wisconsin, putting on an elegant display in a $765 Max Mara blue polka-dot blouse, flared navy pants, and some white heels.

Stylish: Ivanka Trump made an elegant appearance in Wisconsin on Tuesday – the third day of her official campaign tour – where she paid a visit to Team Industries manufacturing facility

Safety first! The 38-year-old looked to be having a whale of a time during her tour of the factory in Kaukauna, and was pictured chatting with and elbow bumping a few workers

Informative: She took the time to chat with pipefitter Len Bohman about his work, and about the facility and all that it does – including building vessels for the US Navy

In keeping with CDC guidelines, Ivanka ensured that she put safety and style first by donning a navy lace face mask that coordinated perfectly with her outfit.

The mother-of-three wore her blonde hair straight around her shoulders, and didn’t let her face covering stop her from going all out with the glam, showing off perfectly styled brows and several slicks of mascara.

Protection: Ivanka adhered to CDC guidelines by wearing a chic navy face mask

First up on her duties for the day was a trip to Team Industries, a manufacturer that helps to produce vessels for the US Navy.

Indeed, Ivanka’s visit to the facility was timed perfectly to coincide with the 245th anniversary of the US Navy, a milestone moment that the senior White House adviser celebrated on Instagram Stories, while sharing photos from her tour.

‘Happy 245th birthday to the U.S. Navy!’ she wrote.

‘In Wisconsin today I met with TEAM Industries and their partners who are helping rebuild our great Naval Fleet thanks to policies put in place by [Donald Trump].’

Ivanka looked like she was having a whale of a time as she was given a tour of the manufacturing facility, with images showing her happily elbow bumping staff, and asking questions about the machinery and products around her.

But the First Daughter’s day didn’t stop there; shortly after her trip to Team Industries, Ivanka traveled to Hilbert, where she sat down for an intimate one-on-one chat with campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley, who has interviewed her for all of her appearances in the past week.

Elegant: The First Daughter looked chic in a $765 Max Mara blouse, which she paired with complementary navy pants

Say cheese! She happily posed for photos with staff at the facility – and shared them on social media to mark the 245th anniversary of the US Navy

Hectic: It has been a busy few days for Ivanka, who started this campaign tour in Arizona on Sunday, before traveling to Las Vegas on Monday, and then on to Wisconsin

No rest! After finishing up in Wisconsin, Ivanka will move on to Georgia

‘I’m excited to visit Hilbert to spread the president’s message of resilience and prosperity for this country in the years ahead,’ she said in a statement.

‘From cutting taxes to advancing school choice and increasing childcare affordability and paid parental leave for hardworking American families, President Trump remains the strongest candidate for Wisconsinites and he will continue to deliver for four more years.’

As she did in Las Vegas, Ivanka walked out on to the stage to the sounds of Elton John’s hit I’m Still Standing – perhaps a nod to her father’s recovery from COVID-19, a subject that she has covered at great length during all of her campaign stops.

Once again, the First Daughter gushed that President Trump is feeling ‘amazing’ after undergoing treatment in hospital for the novel virus, pointing out how ‘energetic’ he has been this week amid his recovery.

Proud Ivanka shared the same sentiments during her chat with Gideon in Nevada on Tuesday, when she praised her ‘amazing’ and ‘energetic’ father for beating COVID-19, while celebrating his response to the pandemic – insisting that he took ‘unprecedented’ and ‘early’ action to stop the spread of the virus.

Wearing a chic white Chanel-style dress from Zara and a chunky gold necklace, the First Daughter put on a glamorous display at the event, where she gave attendees an update on her father’s health, admitting that she had been ‘anxious’ about his hospital stay, but adding that he is ‘doing great’.

Old friends: After her trip to Team Industries, Ivanka sat down for a one-on-one chat with campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley

Opening up: As she has done during her previous campaign stops, Ivanka began the chat by giving supporters an update on her father’s health

‘Amazing’: Once again, Ivanka said President Trump is feeling very ‘energetic’ after be began recovering from symptoms of COVID-19

She continued that theme, but on a more somber note, kicking off the conversation with Hogan by discussing the devastating toll that the pandemic has had on the US and the rest of the world, while adding that she felt an even more personal connection to it in light of her father’s diagnosis.

‘[The loss of life has] been the most punishing elements of this, not just for the United States but for the world,’ she told Hogan at the start of their conversation.

‘And I had a taste of that anxiety last week when I saw my own father go to the hospital to be treated for COVID.

‘And he beat it back, and he did what he does, and he fought hard. It’s amazing. Both him and the First Lady are, thank God, doing very well.’

She joked that her father is ‘rather energetic this week’, noting that this is a sign of how well he is feeling, adding: ‘He’s doing great.’

The mother-of-three, who has spent several days away from home on the campaign trail, having spent Sunday in Arizona, went on to discuss the Trump administration’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, praising her father for taking such ‘early’ and unprecedented action’ to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the US.

‘It has been taxing on this country and the world, and I feel grateful for his leadership because I know what the loss of life could have been if he had not taken such early action to close our country to travel, first from China and then from Europe,’ she said.

Campaigning: On Monday, Ivanka spent time in Las Vegas where she promoted her father’s re-election efforts at an intimate ‘backyard style’ event

Chic: The mother-of-three put on a stylish display at the event at Legends Ranch, wearing an elegant white dress from Zara, which she paired with a funky gold necklace

Thrilled: Ivanka gave Trump’s supporters an update on his health, insisting that the President is ‘doing great’ after battling COVID-19

Fighter: She joked that her father is ‘rather energetic this week’, noting that this is a sign of how well he is feeling, while praising him for ‘fighting hard’ to beat the virus

‘These are unprecedented actions at a time when most people, except through the lens of revisionist history, most people were not taking it seriously, on the Hill or elsewhere.’

Ivanka went on to echo points she had made in Arizona the day before, telling the crowd of about 60 people that the US is ‘well on the way to a vaccine’, insisting that her father’s administration has done ‘in six to seven months what would have taken six to seven years without compromising safety or efficacy’.

‘That’s something that I believe no other President could have done,’ she added.

Despite the criticism that her father faced from some state leaders like New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in the early days of the pandemic over the need for ventilators, Ivanka said that her father had done everything possible ‘to ensure the governors had what they need’.

Trump and Cuomo became embroiled in a very public battle over the demand for ventilators in the state of New York, with the President making an extraordinary claim on March 26 that Cuomo was exaggerating the need for the medical equipment.

‘Governor Cuomo and others they say they want 30,000 of them. Thirty thousand!’ Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity, speaking of the urgently needed ventilators. ‘Think of this, you go to hospitals and they have one. And now all of a sudden everybody is asking for these vast numbers.’

New York’s Governor responded to the comments by insisting that the President was ‘incorrect and grossly uninformed’, noting that the state was stockpiling ventilators for future use while ‘planning for an apex of the virus’.

Safety first: The mother-of-three wore a white face mask when she first entered the venue to the sounds of Elton John’s hit I’m Still Standing

Stylish: She looked incredibly elegant in her $119 Zara frock, and she took full advantage of the Nevada heat by going bare-legged

Fan! Ahead of the start of the event, one particularly enthusiastic supporter showed off her bling-covered accessories to the crowd

Supporter: The unnamed woman stood up in front of the crowd and began waving a Trump 2020 flag in the air

At the time, New York had tallied 37,258 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 285 deaths.

Trump’s remarks also came as the US was confirmed to have the most coronavirus cases of anywhere in the world with more than 86,000 infections at the time – overtaking China, which had 81,000, and Italy, which had 80,000.

‘Whether it’s PPE, ventilators,’ she said. ‘Despite the hysteria over ventilators, not one American who needed a ventilator didn’t get one.

‘And that was enormously challenging because this country had a depleted stockpile. So it’s not just [that] we procured them, we built them, leveraging some of our great American auto companies as one example.’

Her statement was certainly at odds with claims that Cuomo made in March, when he lashed out at the President, saying he was ‘grossly uninformed’ about the desperate need for ventilators in New York – which was, at the time, the global epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.

Ivanka’s latest comments come less than 24 hours after she addressed similar topics during a much larger campaign event in Arizona on Sunday.

The main event for Ivanka was at the Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale, where she walked out on stage to the sound of The Beatles track Here Comes The Sun.

Ivanka peeled off her face mask to wave and smile at attendees as she arrived at the outdoor gathering in Paradise Valley.

Campaigning: Hours before arriving in Las Vegas, Ivanka was busy campaigning for her father in Arizona at a large outdoor event

Speech time: Ivanka spoke at the luxury Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale in Arizona

Packed crowd: About 200 people were in attendance at the luxury hotel in one of the most affluent zip codes

Promises: She told the audience that a COVID-19 vaccine is ‘coming very quickly’

She was dressed in a long-sleeve white dress with black stripes, which she paired with a thick black leather belt.

As golfers finished up on the green behind her, she was joined on stage by former White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley, who moderated the discussion in front of 200 guests.

Despite the event being held outdoors, attendees still appeared to put themselves at risk of contracting coronavirus as they sat on lawn chair tightly packed into a space.

Ivanka told them a vaccine is ‘coming very quickly.’

‘If anyone has any doubt, I’ll be the first in line. Like, I know the rigorous standards that went into this,’ Ivanka said.

She also once again insisted that her father was ‘doing great’ after his COVID-19 battle, saying the president received ‘good treatment’ and ‘listened to what his doctors advised him.’

It was after a doctor at Walter Reed criticized his ride around the hospital to greet fans because he took to an air-tight vehicle while he was still infected.

Since he left hospital he has also been criticized for making irrational statements that saw shares process immediately dip.

‘If anyone had any question about his health and vitality, I think watching him over the last week would reassure them tremendously,’ Ivanka added.

Earlier in the day, Ivanka had toured the American Way Antiques Market owned by Mike and Patrciia Moore. There, she helped employee Shannon Tidwell make cookies at the American Way Market Café.