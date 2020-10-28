ivanka-trump-meets-boy,-7,-dressed-as-donald-at-pennsylvania-rally

Ivanka Trump got a special visit from a seven-year-old boy who was dressed as her father, President Donald Trump, while hosting a ‘Make America Great Again’ rally in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

When the White House senior adviser took the stage outside at Betsy’s Barn at Cheeseman Farms Portersville, she was joined by Gino Benford, whose family drove nearly two hours from Johnston to attend the campaign event.

Ivanka, 38, was bundled up in a $4,600 Alexander McQueen coat with an asymmetrical hem as she greeted the little boy, who was wearing a wild blond wig, a navy suit, and red tie to impersonate the commander in chief.

Trick or treat: Ivanka Trump was hosting a MAGA rally in Portersville, Pennsylvania, Wednesday when she met Gino Benford, a seven-year-old who was dressed as President Donald Trump

Mini-Trump: The White House senior adviser was beaming when she and Gino gave a thumbs up to the audience

The mother of three had a bright smile on her face as she stood next to Gino while he was dressed up as her dad. The two even gave a thumbs up to the audience.

Ivanka looked ready for fall in her stylish double-breasted coat, which she paired with slim-fitting black pants and matching slingback pumps.

She wore her blonde hair center-parted and straight for the event, her go-style while on the campaign trail.

The first daughter was perfectly coiffed, sporting smokey eye makeup and a dusty-rose lipstick, another signature look for the former businesswoman.

Halloween costume? The little boy was wearing a wild blond wig, a navy suit, and red tie to impersonate the commander in chief

Outfit of the day: Ivanka, who was joined by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, donned a stylish $4,600 Alexander McQueen coat with an asymmetrical hem

Ivanka hosted the event with former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who sported a sand-colored coat over a floral dress. Like Ivanka, she wore black pumps, though hers appeared to have a slightly shorter heel.

President Trump’s eldest daughter shared numerous photos from the event, including a picture of Gino on stage with her.

The mini-Trump was also seen pointing out his mother, Renae Billow-Benford, in the crowd while on stage with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, who is up for reelection in Pennsylvania’s 16th district.

The MAGA hat-wearing congressman had his mask pulled down as he stood with his arm around Gino, who was also not wearing a protective face covering.

In a photo that was shared by Ivanka on her Instagram page, Rep. Kelly was wearing a mask, but it was pulled down underneath his nose, making it ineffective.

Minimalist: Ivanka paired the coat with black skinny pants and matching slingback heels

Different looks: Sanders sported a sand-colored coat over a floral dress

It was a busy day for Ivanka, who traveled to Pennsylvania from Charlotte, North Carolina, where she hosted an event with Sanders earlier in the day.

The first daughter had an entirely different outfit on Wednesday morning, opting for a light blue coat that she wore over a blue top and white pants. She topped off the look with tan suede heels.

Ivanka also posted photos from this campaign stop on Instagram, writing: ‘Enjoyed talking with North Carolinians in Charlotte during my 8th trip (in the past 2 years!) to the Tar Heel State!’

This is the last full week of campaigning before Tuesday’s election, and Ivanka has been packing in as many pitstops in battleground states that she can fit.

On Tuesday, she made a surprise visit to a Miami charter school run by the singer Pitbull, despite the performer’s history of publicly criticizing the president.

All done up: The first daughter was perfectly coiffed, sporting smokey eye makeup and a dusty-rose lipstick

New friend: Gino was also seen pointing out his mother, Renae Billow-Benford, in the crowd while on stage with U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly

Whoops! In a photo that was shared by Ivanka on her Instagram page, Rep. Kelly was wearing a mask, but it was pulled down underneath his nose, making it ineffective

Ivanka stopped by the SLAM academy yesterday afternoon, which was opened in Little Havana by Pitbull just last year.

Meeting with several groups of students, Ivanka was accompanied on the trip by Sanders.

The first daughter later posted about the ‘great’ visit, where she said she ‘met so many incredible students.’

‘Each of them are exceptional,’ she added. ‘SLAM (and @pitbull) are giving them the opportunity to pursue their dreams and change the world!’

The first group of students she met were part of the school’s Tech Team, a program where students help other students with technical support

Busy: Earlier in the day, she and Sanders hosted a rally in Charlotte, North Carolina

Outfit change: Ivanka had on a light blue coat that she wore over a blue top and white pants before she changed for her trip to Pennsylvania

She also met with the school’s nationally recognized dance team, the Sirens, who performed a hip-hop routine for her and Sanders.

‘Oh my gosh, you guys are amazing,’ Ivanka told them, according to the Herald. ‘I am exhausted just watching you.’

Pitbull, real name Armando Christian Perez, is registered to vote in Miami-Dade County as a no-party affiliate, according to county records.

He received a mail ballot last week but has not yet returned it, the Herald reported.

Pitbull has not yet publicly spoken out about Ivanka’s visit to the school in the vital swing state of Florida. He is also still yet to publicly endorse either Biden or Trump for the 2020 bid.

Back in Florida: Ivanka paid a surprise visit to a Miami charter school run by singer Pitbull on Tuesday, despite the performer’s history of publicly criticizing President Trump

Strike a pose: Ivanka stopped by the SLAM academy yesterday afternoon and met with a group of students of the school, which was opened by Pitbull just last year

Fun for her: Ivanka met with the school’s nationally recognized dance team, the Sirens, who performed a hip-hop routine for her and Sanders

The worldwide rapper has, in years gone by, however, been publicly critical of Trump.

Prior to the last election, in July 2016, Pitbull told reporters he would not be voting for Trump and characterized his campaign as a ‘joke.’

Earlier in the day, Ivanka hosted a MAGA rally in Sarasota, Florida.

She was dressed for the scorching heat in a $595 white cotton dress by Alexis Gyles, and while she was being driven to the event held at Nathan Benderson Park, she filmed a short video encouraging fans to get out and vote.

‘I’m so excited to be back in Florida. I am headed to an amazing ‘Make America Great’ again rally in Sarasota. Always great to be here campaigning for President Trump and here just generally,’ she gushed in the clip, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

Just a reminder: The first daughter filmed a short video encouraging supporters to get out and vote while she was driven to the rally held in Sarasota, Florida, on Tuesday morning

Dressed to impress: Ivanka battled the heat in Sarasota on Tuesday in a $595 Alexis Gyles frock and nude strappy heels

‘Voting has started, so get out and vote,’ she added. ‘Vote early, vote now, bring your friends. So important.’

President Trump’s eldest daughter also posted footage of the crowd cheering and shouting, “Four more years!’ as she walked through the park.

Timothy Fanning, a government reporter at the Herald-Tribune, live-tweeted Ivanka’s speech, saying it was the exact same one she gave in Fort Meyers, Florida, last week.

Ivanka told the crowd that the Republican Party is the party of the American dream, claiming that Democrats will turn it into a socialist country.

‘There is only one choice in this election. Mr. Donald J. Trump,’ she said.

Some supporters wore face masks, but there was little social distancing going on at the rally.

Ivanka had on a mask as she stopped to greet a throng of fans who crowded around her after her speech.