I’ve no issues with Osoba, let him declare his stand on restructuring —Adebanjo

Adebanjo

…Says Osoba, APC leaders in S’West‘re scared of Buhari

By Clifford Ndujihe & Yinka Ajayi

ELDER statesman, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, has restated his accusation of sell-out against former Governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, and some South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, on the issue of restructuring.

If not, they should publicly declare their support for restructuring of the country, he dared them, yesterday.

Recently, Adebanjo said Osoba, and APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and others destroyed Alliance for Democracy, sold-out on Afenifere’s quest for restructuring and worked to disunite the Yoruba pan socio-political group.

Osoba flayed Adebanjo’s allegations. In a chat with Vanguard, Osoba said the nonagenarian scuttled restructuring and true federalism and was responsible for Afenifere breaking into pieces not him and Tinubu as alleged.

Complaining that Adebanjo had always been against and vowed to return fire-for-fire going forward, Osoba said Adebanjo was too dictatorial and was trying to shut out Yoruba from the 2023 presidency by zoning it to the Igbo

Reacting to Osoba’s attacks and allegations, Adebanjo said he would not want to engage in personal issues with Osoba because the issues were straightforward and not personal.

“I accused Osoba, Tinubu and others of sell-out on the issue of restructuring. Let them answer the question. Did they sell out or not? What is their stand on restructuring? Let them declare their stand the way Pastor Adeboye, EK Clark, Afe Babalola have declared. We want to save Nigeria. It is not a personal issue,” he said.

He continued: ‘’They are just deceiving themselves. How can you make the constitutional conference of a country underground? That is why I said Awolowo is the father of true federalism. That was why I said that was the programme of which he was elected. Afenifere, NADECO didn’t want to take part in Abdulsalami Abubakar’s constitutional conference. Our stand was when you get your civilian government go and do it but the pressure was high and that is what is happening now.

“That is why I said they are just deceiving the people. They have sold out and they are marketing Yoruba people for Buhari because they know Buhari doesn’t want restructuring and they don’t want to face him and say it openly! I dare them to make a statement publicly supporting restructuring.’’

