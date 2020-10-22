iyaloja-of-oyo-dies-at-86

Agency Reporter

Alhaja Wuraola Asake Kola-Daisi, the incumbent Iyaloja (mother or leaders of a market women) of Oyo State has died at 86.

Her death was confirmed to newsmen on Thursday in Ibadan by her son, Chief Rotimi Jogunosinmi.

The deceased was sworn-in as Iyaloja of Oyo State in 2008 during the administration of Gov. Adebayo Alao-Akala.

Jogunosinmi said the late Iyaloja would be buried on Thursday at her residence.

He appreciated family members, the Oyo State Market Leaders Council, and Mrs Odunayo Danjuma, the South-West Coordinator, National Association of Nigerian Traders and Alhaja Risiwat Ameringun, the Iyaloja of Ibadanland for their support to his mother.

