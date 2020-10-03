Iyin-Ekiti monarch commences 21 days seclusion rites

The final rites to the throne of Oluyin of Iyin-Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of Ekiti begins on Saturday with the 21 days mandatory seclusion for the new monarch.

Oba Adeniyi Ajakaye told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at his palace in Iyin-Ekiti that the 21 days seclusion was compulsory for any monarch ascending the throne of the ancient town.

NAN reports that Gov. Kayode Fayemi had presented the Instrument of Appointment and Staff of Office to Oba Ajakaiye on Sept. 18.

The 21 days seclusion would be rounded up with the final “Iwuye” (coronation), during which the new monarch would be ushered into Oluyin’s palace.

“The final rites, which will take me into seclusion for 21 days is the rituals marking the completion of my ascension and the most overtly religious of all the rituals around the Oluyin succession.

“During the period, representatives from each of the four quarters will visit me while in seclusion to tell the history, dos and donts of their quarters and the town from different angles.

“The period will guide me in the conduct at the palace and as well set the records straight in tackling issues that may arise while on the stool,” the Oluyin said.

Oba Ajakaiye called on those who ran the race with him to sheathe their swords and join hands to move the community forward in the path of peace, progress and prosperity.

“Since there can be no development without peace, my priority and watchword will be peace and unity.

“We will harness the energy and ingenuity of all our people – men, women, boys and girls; leverage on technology and intelligence gathering.

“And, of course, work with the state and our local government to keep Iyin safe, secure and peaceful, because that is the prerequisite for growth and development.

“We will also use the instrumentality of the traditional institution to resolve conflicts amicably.

“We shall revive and raise the profile of our traditional festivals in order to make Iyin-Ekiti a preferred tourists destination. Apart from our festivals, we also have some tourist attractions.

“We will not leave anyone behind in this quest to make Iyin great,” the Ekiti monarch said.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria