Ize-Iyamu rules out contesting Edo guber poll outcome

Osagie Ize-Iyamu. pHOTO; twitter

• Igini sues APC factional chairman, others for libel



• Run all-inclusive government, PDP tells Obaseki



• Gov harps on urban renewal schemes, rewards teachers

Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded Edo State governorship election, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday, hinted that he will not contest the outcome of the poll at the Election Tribunal.

He said he would rather pursue all pre-election cases against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki.

A statement issued by Chairman of APC Media Campaign Council, John Mayaki, quoted Ize-Iyamu as saying that he had decided not to commence the process of challenging the result at the election petition tribunal.

BESIDES, Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Akwa Ibom State, Mike Igini, has instituted an N10b libel suit against Edo State APC factional chairman, David Imuse and Mayaki.

Igini, in a separate writ of summons with the suit numbers B/555/2020 and B/556/2020 filed before a Benin High Court by Edwin Okonedo on behalf of his counsel, Clement Onwuenwunor, demanded N5b as aggravated damages each from Imuse and Mayaki.

He alleged that on August 30, 2020, during the just concluded governorship election campaigns, Imuse and Mayaki, held a media briefing titled: “Press Conference on Governor Godwin Obaseki’s Criminal Attempt to Infiltrate INEC Officers like Mike Igini” at Auchi, Etsako West Council Area.

Igini said the media briefing, which was published in three national dailies with different headlines, was malicious, reckless, mischievous, and intended to tarnish his reputation.

ALSO, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked Governor Obaseki to run an all-inclusive government to promote peace, unity, and progress for Edo State.

National Chairman of PDP, Uche Secondus, gave the charge when Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu, visited the National Secretariat to thank party leaders for their role in their re-election, noting that an all-inclusive government was a worthy legacy he (Obaseki) could leave behind at the end of his second term

“Our advice is that now that the election is over, expectations are very high. You must now show the experience you came with from the private sector. In the political world, it is your ability to lead everyone together, especially in this your last tenure that matters,” Secondus said

He also charged the governor to bring back the House of Assembly members, who offended him in the past, adding: “It is important to ensure that everyone is carried along.”

On the 14 lawmakers, Obaseki said, “I wish it didn’t happen, but people were playing God and promising things that were not constitutionally achievable.”







The governor disclosed that the state government was intensifying efforts at developing new cities and towns as part of its urban renewal schemes.







He stated this in a statement to commemorate World Habitat Day, which is celebrated on October 5 every year by the United Nations Habitat and its partners.







“As we mark the World Habitat Day with the theme, Housing For All: A Better Urban Future, I restate our commitment to building new towns to make room for new developments, control population and open up new areas to private real estate investment,” he stated.

MEANWHILE, Obaseki, rewarded 20 teachers for their outstanding performance in adapting to the technology-driven EdoBEST@home initiative after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.







He also launched the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (Edo STAR) Teaching Fellows programme, a three-year training and field experience initiative for teachers and aspiring teachers, who will be transited into the State Civil Service on completion of the programme.

At an event organised to mark the 2020 World Teachers Day with the theme: “Leading In Crisis, Reimagining The Future”, Obaseki said anyone without requisite training would no longer be allowed to teach.







He said the EdoBest@Home initiative, which was launched on April 27, 2020, offered each pupil opportunity to access learning materials remotely from the website of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), virtual learning platform through WhatsApp groups and audio channels.