Foremost Nigerian poet, John Pepper Clark, popularly called J.P. Clark, is dead.

He was 85.

The poet, who has been ill for a while, died on Tuesday, PREMIUM TIMES learnt from a close associate, Jahman Anikulapo.

Mr Clark, who studied at the University of Ibadan, was a professor of English at the University of Lagos from where he retired.

More details later…