jack-nicklaus-says-he-has-voted-for-donald-trump-in-what-the-president-declares-is-‘a-great-honor’ 

Golfing legend Jack Nicklaus has announced that he has again voted for Donald Trump, in what the president said was ‘a great honor’.

Nicklaus, 80, told his 470,000 Twitter followers: ‘Get out and vote. I did!’

Trump replied: ‘Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!’

He proudly pinned the tweet to the top of his timeline.

Donald Trump, Jack Nicklaus and Ivanka in February 2015 unveiling the Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump Doral. On Wednesday Nicklaus said he had voted for Trump

Jack Nicklaus and his wife Barbara watch the action at Muirfield, Dublin, on July 15, 2020

Jack Nicklaus, serving as honorary starter, greets the patrons on the first tee during the first round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club

Nicklaus included a lengthy explanation of his choice, saying that he had got to know the president better over the last three and a half years, and had been disappointed by the criticism of him.

‘He has delivered on his promises. He’s worked for the average person. In my opinion, he has been more diverse than any president I have seen and has tried to help people from all walks of life – equally,’ said the Ohio-born golfer.

Nicklaus said that his grandfathers both worked on the railroads, but he had ‘worked hard to pursue my own dreams – my own American dream.’

Since 1970 Nicklaus himself has lived in Florida, in a house overlooking Lake Worth Lagoon, near Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach County.

He said he believes Trump’s policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation.

The 18-time Major champion said he did have his disagreements with the president, in particular his choice of language.

But Nicklaus said he had to look beyond that.

Trump, Nicklaus and Tiger Woods played a round in Jupiter, Florida in February 2019

Nicklaus is seen with Eric Trump, who runs the golf business, in 2018 opening the NYC course

‘His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear,’ he said.

‘How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now, you have the opportunity to take action.’

Jack Nicklaus pictured in July 1983 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club in Southport, England

Nicklaus said he is encouraging everyone to vote and ‘strongly recommends’ voters consider Trump.

The golfer’s support for Trump is not new.

In May 2016, he said he thought Trump was ‘terrific.’

‘He’s turning America upside-down, he’s awakening the country,’ Nicklaus said. ‘We need a lot of that.’

‘I’ve done several things with Donald on golf courses, and he’s absolutely treated me great,’ said Nicklaus, in an interview with CBS. ‘He’s been aboveboard.’

Nicklaus and the president have played golf together several times.

In February 2019 they were joined for a round in Jupiter, Florida, by Tiger Woods.

Nicklaus has also designed several courses for the Trump Organization – Trump National Golf Club Jupiter, which opened in 2002, and his New York City course at Ferry Point, in the Bronx, which opened in 2015.

In July Nicklaus revealed that he and his wife had both tested positive from coronavirus in the spring.

Speaking during a weather delay in final round play of the Memorial Tournament that he hosts, Nicklaus said that while he had symptoms of the illness, his wife was asymptomatic.

‘Barbara was asymptomatic, I had a sore throat and a cough, it didn’t last very long,’ said Nicklaus in an interview with CBS.

‘We were very, very fortunate, we were lucky’

The couple self-isolated at their home in south Florida from March 13 to April 20, and have since recovered.

Trump has played almost 300 rounds of golf as president, with the 290th round on September 5, according to GolfNews.net.

Trump frequently criticized Barack Obama for playing golf in office, and in August 2016 said: ‘I’m going to be working for you. I’m not going to have time to go play golf.’

Obama played 333 rounds during his presidency. Trump was well on track to surpass that, until the coronavirus pandemic.