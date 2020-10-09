Jaiz Bank strengthens board

Nigeria’s premier non-interest bank, Jaiz Bank Plc, has appointed three new directors unto its board in furtherance of the bank’s corporate governance strategy aimed at building top-level diversified skills and knowledge to drive long-term growth.

The appointees included Mrs. Aisha Umar and Dr. Abdullateef Bello as independent non-executive directors, with effect from October 1, 2020, while Dr.Sirajo Salisu is appointed as an executive director with effect from January 1, 2021.

The appointments have already been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria and forwarded to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE).

Salisu, a Certified Risk Manager (CRM), Fellow of Institute of Credit Administration (FICA) and Honorary Senior Member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), is a 1991 B.Sc. Economics graduate of Bayero University Kano (BUK). He also hold Msc, Monetary Economics of the University of Port Harcourt and Ph.D, Agricultural Economics of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Bauchi. Salisu also obtained Masters Degree in Islamic Banking and Finance from BUK.

With 28 years practical banking experience with 11 years at top management level, Salisu was formerly Managing Director of Arab Gambian Islamic Bank (AGIB). He started his banking career in 1992 with Inland Bank Plc as a Supervisor and rose to Assistant General Manager in 2009 with First Inland Bank Plc. He held various managerial positions in operations, credit administration and business development including Regional Manager, Federal Capital Territory, Abuja in 2007.

Salisu joined Jaiz Bank in 2016 and served as the Regional Manager South while supervising the Treasury Department of the bank. In 2018, he was appointed as the Chief Risk Officer of the bank a position which he would hold before assuming his position as an Executive Director of the bank.

He has attended several management and islamic banking courses in and outside Nigeria as a participant and a speaker. He is an alumnus of the Lagos Business School (SMP 33) and Madinah Institute for Leadership and Entrepreneurship (PALM 11), Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Umar is a legal practitioner and notary public with over 23 years’ experience across multiple sectors including law, banking, finance, public sector policy and administration. She is the founder of Inara Foundation, a non-governmental organization assisting victims of violence in the northeast of Nigeria.

She is an advocate and promoter of special education in Nigeria and the proprietor of the Centre for Children with Special Needs in Abuja, a special school that caters for the learning needs of children and adolescents with physical and learning difficulties. She is a partner at Prodiverse Global, a legal and business advisory firm in Abuja

Umar is a 1987 graduate of Law from the University of Buckingham, England, Masters of laws Degree, University of London, and Post-Graduate Diploma in Global Business from Oxford University, Said Business School England. She is currently a student at the University of West Scotland, researching Nigeria’s engagement with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) Dispute Settlement system.

Bello received his M.Sc and Ph.D in Applied Statistics from the University of Oxford, United Kingdom. He was the recipient of the prestigious Rhodes scholarship, which enabled him to complete his studies at Oxford.

Bello has published extensively in leading international journals including International Research Journal of Finance and Economics, The Statistician; Computational Statistics and Data Analysis; Statistics in Medicine; Biometrical Journal; Communications in Statistics: Theory and Method; Journal of Statistical Computation and Simulation; and Australian Journal of Statistics. He has also contributed a number of short papers in Bulletins and magazines worldwide.

In the late ’80s and early ‘90s, Bello served as a Lecturer at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria and a Computational Statistician with the Numerical Algorithms Group (NAG, UK). In August 1994, he joined the young professional programme of the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and worked for 20 years in the Economic Research and Policy Department where he eventually retired as Principal Statistician.