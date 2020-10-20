World News

Jamal Khashoggi’s Fiancée Sues Saudi Crown Prince in U.S. Court

The fiancée of slain Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi has filed a lawsuit against Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in a U.S. court charging that the kingdom’s de facto ruler ordered the killing.

The civil suit, which names more than 20 Saudi co-defendants in seeking unspecified compensation, is the latest legal action against one of America’s closest Middle East allies. It also adds to Riyadh’s challenges in moving past an episode that drove a wedge between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Western allies.

