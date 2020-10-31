james-bond-actor-sir-sean-connery-dies-aged-90 

By Ryan Fahey For Mailonline

Published: 08:28 EDT, 31 October 2020 | Updated: 08:53 EDT, 31 October 2020

James Bond actor Sir Sean Connery has died aged 90.

Sir Sean died last night in his sleep at his home in the Bahamas.

He was unwell for some time, the BBC reported.

Sir Sean, whose acting career spans decades, is best known for his portrayal of British fictional spy James Bond who he played between 1962–1971.

He also starred in The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

He was often named the best Bond in polls on the subject.

He was awarded an Oscar in 1988 for his part playing an Irish policeman in The Untouchables.

He was knighted by the Queen in 2000.

Sir Sean celebrated his 90th birthday in August.

