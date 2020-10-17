James Bond film No Time To Die will NOT feature 007 in pre-credits action for first time in 50 years

The new James Bond film No Time To Die will not feature the spy in its pre-credits action for the first time in nearly 50 years.

Whether he is walking through the streets of Mexico‘s Day of the Dead festival or involved in an epic car chase, nearly every Bond film has previously featured 007 in action before the credits roll.

But No Time To Die will break with that time-honoured tradition by not featuring Bond in the opening scenes for the first time since 1973’s Live And Let Die.

Instead, it will begin with a scene performed entirely in French featuring Madeleine Swann, the woman for whom Bond retires at the end of Spectre played by Lea Seydoux.

Swann is pursued by Rami Malek’s villain Safin in the flashback scene, which is the first attempt by the Bond franchise to give emotional backstory for a character other than its eponymous hero.

But not everyone is happy with the move, with managing director and brand expert for Four Communications Piers Bracher saying it risked coming across as indulgent.

He told The Times: ‘Bond is something of a fixed recipe.

‘The reward of the Bond experience is that it is a predictable formula and that’s why we all like it, or hate it, so much.

‘This recipe can occasionally be modernised to suit the times with altered ingredients — new gadgets and special effects, a sprinkling of diversity, cyber criminals etc — but essentially its success is based on the same structure.’

The recently delayed film will be the third of the franchise’s 25 not to feature Bond in its opening sequence.

Dr No, featuring Sean Connery for the first time, and Roger Moore’s Live And Let Die also omit Bond from their pre-credits action.

From Russia With Love saw Connery play a Russian spy wearing a Bond mask, while The Man With The Golden Gun saw Moore appearing as a mannequin, rather than the character himself.

Daniel Craig previously confirmed the Bond film will be his last after starring in Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall and Spectre

Last year the actor beat his predecessors to be the longest-serving James Bond

No Time To Die had been scheduled to debut in theatres on November 11 but will now be delayed in order to cater for a worldwide theatrical audience, the film’s producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli announced earlier this month.

A statement on Twitter read: ‘MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of NO TIME TO DIE, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience.

‘We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing NO TIME TO DIE next year.’

The 25th film in the franchise finds Bond after he has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, from the CIA turns up asking for help.

Leaving his seemingly happy life with Madeleine, Bond returns to the field to face Safin who is armed with a new dangerous technology that could impact the world.

The film, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, was originally scheduled for release in April 2020, but was pushed back to November in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

No Time To Die, which also stars Ana de Armas as CIA agent Paloma, will deliver a satisfying ending for Daniel Craig’s Bond, according to producer Barbara Broccoli.