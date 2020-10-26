jamie-foxx-reveals-his-sister-deondra-dixon-has-died-at-36

Jamie Foxx announced on Monday that his ‘beautiful, loving’ younger sister, DeOndra Dixon, has died at age 36.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner wrote in an emotional Instagram tribute: ‘My heart is shattered into a million pieces. DeOndra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive.’

Dixon – who had Down syndrome – is said to have passed away on October 19, according to a source that informed PEOPLE.

Tragic news: Jamie Foxx announced on Monday that his ‘beautiful, loving’ younger sister, DeOndra Dixon (R), has died at age 36 (pictured in 2016)

‘Anyone who knew my sis knew that she was a bright light. I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show,’ Jamie (born Eric Bishop) continued in his post.

‘I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on. [Though] my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me, my family, and her friends.’

Foxx singled out the high school graduate receiving the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s highest honor, the inaugural Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award for Self-Advocacy, in Denver in 2009.

‘DeOndra you have left a hole in my heart, but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me,’ the Project Power action star wrote.

The 52-year-old Oscar winner wrote on Instagram: ‘My heart is shattered into a million pieces. DeOndra has transitioned. I say transitioned because she will always be alive’

RIP: Dixon – who had Down syndrome – is said to have passed away on October 19

‘Jamie (born Eric Bishop) continued: ‘I can’t tell you how many times we have had parties at the house where she has got on the dance floor and stolen the show. I know she is in heaven now dancing with her wings on. [Though] my pain is unbelievable I smile when I think of all of the great memories that she left me, my family, and her friends’

‘I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love. And y’all please keep my family in your prayers.’

Jamie received condolences from his celeb pals Michael B. Jordan, Chris Pratt, Snoop Dogg, Mahershala Ali, David Alan Grier, Ashley Benson, D. L. Hughley, Swizz Beatz, La La Anthony, Nia Long, Ne-Yo, and Yara Shahidi.

The Just Mercy actor tried to cheer himself up on Monday by going horse riding with his family, writing via Instastory: ‘#Peace heals a heavy heart.’

DeOndra – who’s grin was ‘as wide as the Rio Grande’ – also scored Special Olympic medals in shot put, track and field, bowling, and soccer.

Trophy: Foxx singled out the high school graduate receiving the Global Down Syndrome Foundation’s highest honor, the inaugural Quincy Jones Exceptional Advocacy Award for Self-Advocacy, in Denver in 2009

The Project Power action star wrote: ‘DeOndra you have left a hole in my heart, but I will fill it with all of the memories that you gave me. I love you with every ounce of me. Our family is shattered but we will put the pieces back together with your love’

‘Our angel’: Jamie received condolences from his celeb pals Michael B. Jordan, Chris Pratt, Snoop Dogg, Mahershala Ali, David Alan Grier, Ashley Benson, D. L. Hughley, Swizz Beatz, La La Anthony, Nia Long, Ne-Yo, and Yara Shahidi

Aside from Jamie, she is survived by her parents ​Annette and George Dixon, sister Deidra Dixon, nieces Anelise and Corinne, and good friend Kim.

‘I learned how to live. Sometimes we get caught up in our world on the extras of everything – “Ah, the Mercedes is not the right color!”‘ Foxx said of DeOndra in 2018.

‘And then you see this girl over here, “I just want to live. I want to dance. I want to love.” So she brings you back down to what life is.’

The Just Mercy actor tried to cheer himself up on Monday by going horse riding with his family, writing via Instastory: ‘#Peace heals a heavy heart’

Lived life to the fullest: DeOndra – who’s grin was ‘as wide as the Rio Grande’ – also scored Special Olympic medals in shot put, track and field, bowling, and soccer