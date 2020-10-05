Daily News

Japan pledges more support for Nigeria

By
Agency Reporter

JAPAN has pledged to sustain its support for Nigeria, especially in the health sector towards the development of the country.

Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria Mr. Kikuta Yutaka said this yeterday, while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Yutaka was reacting to the August 25 declaration of Nigeria as a polio free nation by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

He said the eradication of polio from the country followed a collective effort by the Federal Government and the international community.

“I would like to congratulate all the relevant agencies and the people. However, I, also have to leave a cautious note that this is not yet the end of the game,” Yutaka said.

