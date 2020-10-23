japanese-police-pause-raid-so-suspects-can-come-out-and-check-their-temperatures-for-coronavirus

By Nicole Conner For Mailonline

Police officers raiding a property in Japan were interrupted by a suspect checking their temperatures to ensure they don’t have coronavirus.

Footage shows one officer attempting to saw their way into the headquarters of Chukakuha, a leftist group located in the Edogawa district of Tokyo.

Before a second officer can get his electric saw started, a door opens and two men, wearing protective masks, exit a nearby door.

They appear to suggest that the officers could simply use the door to get inside, reports UniLad.

But the representatives of the group don’t let the officers in before checking their temperatures to ensure they don’t have coronavirus.

The police officers line up and have one of the Covid-19 thermometer guns aimed at their head before entering the property.

The video, which has gone viral, has gained more than 7.1million views after it was posted on Twitter.

As reported by NKH, police were investing the group after their leader, Takeo Shimizu, 83, gave a speech at a rally in Tokyo.

It’s understood he was inside the building at the time of the raid, which took place after his speech, which was his first public appearance in 51 years.

The group in question has previously been linked to a 1971 riot in Shibuya which left one person dead, and resulted in 1,785 arrests.

According to NHK, Chukakuha has commented that the recent raid has been ‘perceived as an unjustified investigation’.