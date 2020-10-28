Jared Kushner says Donald Trump – NOT doctors – back in charge

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.s. Political Editor For Dailymail.com

Published: 19:07 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 19:22 EDT, 28 October 2020

Donald Trump son in law Jared Kushner made up-beat comments about the coronavirus to journalist Bob Woodward back in April, telling him the president was ‘back in charge’ and was ‘getting the country back from the doctors.’

The comment appeared to put the president at odds with the nation’s top medical professionals, who nominally were on the same team as a White House coronavirus task force and other government officials sought to pull the country out of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kushner also told the Watergate journalist the country was in the ‘comeback phase’ – a prediction that proved optimistic. The country hit a record 500,000 new infections over the last week.

Donald Trump son in law Kushner called a date in April ‘the beginning of the comeback phase’ on coronavirus

Kushner, who like Trump came from New York real estate and who is now a senior White House advisor and top campaign official, put the pandemic in simple terms.

‘There were three phases. There’s the panic phase, the pain phase and then the comeback phase. I do believe that last night symbolized kind of the beginning of the comeback phase,’ he told Woodward April 18.

CNN broadcast audio of the recording.

His comments came a day after Trump tweeted out an appeal to ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN!’ as well as Minnesota and Virginia amid lockdowns.

He made the taped comments to Bob Woodward

Kushner said Trump was ‘getting the country back from the doctors’

White House senior advisor Jared Kushner and current President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White listen as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at his hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., October 28, 2020

Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner pose with mail-in ballots for New York on Air Force One just after her father rails against voting my mail

Kushner’s comment hinted at tension between Trump and experts on the coronavirus task force

Since the spring, the White House task force has met much less frequently, and experts Dr. Deborah Birx and Dr. Anthony Fauci have had much less facetime with the president.

Trump has turned to controversial Dr. Scott Atlas, who is not an infectious disease expert, for much of his advice on the pandemic. The president continues to say the nation is ’rounding the corner.’

Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, also said the president did a ‘full hostile takeover’ of the GOP.

Trump himself gave 18 hours of interviews to Woodward, and has been burned by on-record comments he made.

The president told Woodward February 7 ‘this is deadly stuff’ and called it ‘more deadly than even your strenuous flus,’ even as he publicly compared the deadly virus to the flu and said it would go away.

‘I wanted to always play it down,’ Trump told Woodward in March.

Kushner in a recording also dissed the GOP platform – there wasn’t one this year but in the past it has been the subject of intense ideological battles – as ‘a document meant to, like, piss people off, basically.’

The pandemic has continued to rage in the intervening months; Trump and first lady Melania Trump caught the virus; and a White House ceremony for now Justice Amy Coney Barrett turned into a superspreader event.

More than 8 million Americans have become infected.