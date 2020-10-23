Jaruma Speaks On EndSARS Protest After Phone Call With Adamu Garba

Dubai-based Nigerian sex therapist, Hauwa Saidu Mohammed popularly known as Jaruma, has said that the thugs protesting against #EndSARS, do not understand English.

Jaruma stated this after having a phone conversation with Adamu Garba and tackling him for “misleading” Northerners by telling them that even though Buhari is not working and nothing in the country is working, that Northerners should unite and stand firm with Buhari.

According to Jaruma, organizers of the Pro SARS protests might have told the thugs that Christians are trying to unseat Buhari.

“The truth is that most of these thugs in Abuja don’t understand English and don’t know why people are protesting. They may have told them it’s Christians trying to unseat Buhari. They have weaponised illiteracy.” she wrote.

Adamu Garba again took to his twitter page posting another video in a bid to ‘clarify’ his previous statement which he said was misconstrued.

In his rcountering video, he said, “I think I owe some of you explanation/translation of what I said in Hausa yesterday to the fellow people of the North.

“This is the English version. I received 100s of calls on this issue and I need to clarify, sequel to Mr. Valentine’s advise. The most recent caller.

Click here to watch video.

Like this: Like Loading...