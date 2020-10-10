Jay-Z post bonds and pays court fees for dozens of protesters in Wisconsin

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Jay-Z and Team Roc, the social justice leg of Roc Nation, posted bond for Tracy Cole and numerous other demonstrators who protested in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Thursday

Jay-Z has posted bond for the mother of 17-year-old Alvin Cole and several protesters who were arrested in Wisconsin on Thursday after authorities declined to charge the officer who fatally shot the teen.

The star rapper and Team Roc, the social justice leg of Roc Nation, paid court fees for Tracy Cole and her daughters Taleavia, Tristiana and Tadudah. They also paid court fees for several others arrested at the Wauwatosa protest, CBS News reports.

According to the group, Tracy was injured during the arrest, citing ‘excessive force’ from the police officers.

‘Our hearts break for the family of Alvin Cole and the Wauwatosa community. Not only did the District Attorney’s Office fail to hold Officer Joseph Mensah accountable for killing Alvin, but the local police also arrested and injured Alvin’s mother Tracy and his sisters as they peacefully protested alongside Jacob Blake‘s father,’ said Dania Diaz, executive director for Team Roc.

Some 24 people were arrested for violating the city’s 7pm curfew, the Wauwatosa Police Department shared. Two of those who were arrested, requested medical attention.

Additional charges could still be had depending on police review of video, reports and other evidence.

Protests erupted in the city after Milwaukee District Attorney John Chisholm decided not to charge Wauwatosa Officer Joseph Mensah for fatally shooting Alvin on February 2.

Chisholm said in his report that there was ‘sufficient evidence’ that Mensah had ‘subjective belief that deadly force was necessary and that belief was objectively reasonable.’

When Mensah arrived at the scene and began pursuit of two people, he opened fire at the teen once he saw a handgun aimed at him, the district attorney said.

He added that evidence showed that Cole was in possession of a stolen 9mm handgun.

Taleavia Cole, Alvin Cole’s sister, speaks to the media outside the Milwaukee County courthouse on Wednesday