Jealous house wife kills own kids over rivalry

By Bashir Bello

A jealous house wife, Hauwa, has allegedly killed two of her children because her husband, one Ibrahim Haruna Aminu, married a second wife.

The deceased kids were identified as Yusuf (5-year-old) and the Zahra’u (3-year-old).

It was gathered that the incident occurred yesterday morning in Diso village in Gwale Local Government area of Kano State.

The uncle of deceased children, Sadiq Haruna Aminu, said Hauwau, his brother’s wife and mother of the deceased children, had been living with envy and jealousy ever since his brother married another wife, leading to her killing her own children.

Sadiq (husband’s younger brother) said his brother got married to a new wife two months ago.

“The incident happened when the husband was away and in his new wife’s place. His eldest wife, Hauwau ‘called him on phone this morning that all was not well in their house only for him to return to the house and meet the lifeless bodies of the children in the pool of blood. She carried out the atrocities and ran away from the house”, he said.

“She beat the children and used knife to cut them. Her sister’s daughter (10-year-old) who was living with them was another victim but she survived with cuts on her hand and she is the witness when the incident happened.

“We don’t know her whereabouts at the moment because we spoke with security operatives. We learnt she went to her parent’s house.”

The ward head of Diso, Ahmad Bello, said they were all thrown into a state of shock after the incident.

Vanguard