Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Crew Capsule will take tourists into space

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:48 EDT, 14 October 2020 | Updated: 13:31 EDT, 14 October 2020

Advertisement

Minutes before Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched its reusable New Shepard craft Tuesday, the firm provided a first-ever look inside its Crew Capsule that will one-day take tourists into orbit.

The capsule is designed to carry up to six passengers, who will float in zero gravity for 10 minutes while taking in the views at some 340,000 feet above Earth’s surface.

The structure is designed with reclining seats based on those in a helicopter and fitted with the largest windows to every fly into space.

There are also a number of cameras placed throughout the interior, which allow travelers to share their memories that many may say are out of this world.

Scroll down for video

Minutes before Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin launched its reusable New Shepard craft Tuesday, the firm provided a first-ever look inside its Crew Capsule that will one-day take tourists into orbit

Bezos founded Blue Origin in 2000 and established a launch facility in 2015 in West Texas for its rockets New Shepard and New Glenn, which is set to launch next year.

New Shepard has conducted seven flights returns – Tuesday’s mission made a new record for recycling rockets.

And this rocket is the key player in sending humans to suborbital space.

Blue Origin has discussed its tourism venture for years, but only provided the world with a look of the capsule Tuesday – minutes before New Shepard took off.

The capsule sits atop the New Shepard rocket (pictured) and is designed to carry up to six passengers, who will float in zero gravity for 10 minutes while taking in the views at some 340,000 feet above Earth’s surface.

The crew capsule sits atop the 60-foot tall rocket and features large windows measuring 2.4 feet wide and 3.6 feet tall.

Ariane Cornell, director of astronaut and orbital sales at Blue Origin, gave the live tour during the online event and said: ‘These are the largest windows to every be flown in space.’

‘In fact, over a third of the capsule is windows. Six seats, six windows. Everyone gets a window seat.’

The seats are designed in the same fashion as those inside a helicopter, which use a scissor mechanism to eliminate any extra upward pressure during liftoff and downward pressure on the return to Earth – each seat reclines at about 70-degree angle.

The crew capsule sits atop the 60-foot tall rocket and features large windows measuring 2.4 feet wide and 3.6 feet tall

The seats are designed in the same fashion as those inside a helicopter and recline at about a 70-degree angle

The seats use a scissor mechanism to eliminate any extra upward pressure during liftoff and downward pressure on the return to Earth

There are areas of the capsule, noted in blue, that are made as handles for crew members to hold on to while they float in zero gravity.

The structures are fitted around windowsills, the ceiling and a center stand, along with soft padding lining the entire interior.

‘Last but not least, we’ve kitted out the crew capsule with a lot of cameras,’ said Cornell.

‘We want you to be able to share your memories with your loved ones for years to come.’

‘What is so wonderful about the New Shepard system is that whether you are a tourist like you and me, and you want to go explore the stars or see your home from space.’

‘Or you’re an astronaut that works for NASA or another space agency, New Shepard is going to be your ride.’

Although Blue Origin has yet to reveal the cost and date of the vacations to space, it plans to shoot tourists 62 miles above Earth’s surface. At this altitude, passengers will experience weightlessness due to the zero gravity and see the curve of the planet with the darkness of space as the backdrop

Jeff Bezos (pictured) founded Blue Origin in 2000 and established a launch facility in 2015 in West Texas for its rockets New Shepard and New Glenn, which is set to launch next year

Although Blue Origin has yet to reveal the cost and date of the vacations to space, it plans to shoot tourists 62 miles above Earth’s surface.

At this altitude, passengers will experience weightlessness due to the zero gravity and see the curve of the planet with the darkness of space as the backdrop.

Bezos did note that passengers board 30 minutes before liftoff and shared some advice in 2017 interview.

‘Go to the bathroom in advance,’ Bezos said.

‘The whole thing, from boarding until you’re back on the ground, is probably 40 or 41 minutes. So you’re going to be fine.’

‘You could dehydrate ever so slightly if you have a weak bladder.’