World News

Jeff Bridges Says He Has Lymphoma

By
0
jeff-bridges-says-he-has-lymphoma
Views: Visits 5

The actor said on Monday that he had started treatment and that his prognosis was “good.”

A Pivotal Senate Race in North Carolina

Previous article

Voters Prefer Biden Over Trump on Almost All Major Issues, Poll Shows

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News