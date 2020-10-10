Jegede accuses observers of inducement, blames INEC for card reader malfunctioning

The Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede, has called on the security agents and the media to expose some Observers he alleged of helping some candidates to induce voters at the polling centres.

Jegede who cast his vote at Sacred Heart Primary School, Ward 4, Unit 10, Akure South local council said he noticed some observers watching people as they voted and gave signals to those given them money.

“I urge the media and security men to be vigilant and expose those people that called themselves observers and helping candidates to induce voters,” Jegede said.

He also accused INEC of creating problem, saying despite the hitches observed, he would win.

He urged the people to ask the commission why card reader stopped functioning when it was his turn to vote.

“The machine stopped working when it was my turn to vote. I have to protest and they said the machine was rectified. But despite all these hitches, there have not been major disruption. But I dont know what is happening in remote areas,” Jegede said.

“The turnout has been massive, voters conducted themselves well. Am aware there are pocket of violence at Ijomu area. I also heard of incident of vote buying. In Owo for instance, a former commissioner led thugs to attack one Sadiq Obanoyen and injured him in a patrol vehicle. These are incidences of violence. Unfortunately, it is happening against. But by the grace of God, we will still win.

“I have been on the queue for two hours. I dont have problem with that. But the machine stopped functioning when it was my turn to vote and my wife’s turn, but thank God because of public focus, the machine became active again. I pray that this would not reoccur because if it could happen to me, it could happen to anybody.

“By and large, I plead with INEC to improve on its performance. The performance of Edo was very good. Here at this unit, the voters had conducted themselves in a peaceful manner. Unfortunately, it is INEC that is creating the problem for voters. But I hope things will be okay. I expect I will win, I expect victory.”

