Ondo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), governorship candidate Eyitayo Jegede won majority of votes cast in his polling unit 09, Ward 2 Sacred Heart Primary school, Igbogi/Isikan, Akure where he scored 220.

Incumbent governor and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rotimi Akeredolu polled 60 votes while deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) polled 07 votes.

Details later.