jennifer-aniston-is-seen-in-public-for-the-first-time-in-8-months-running-errands-in-beverly-hills

A dressed-down Jennifer Aniston has been seen in public for the first time in eight months as she ran errands in Beverly Hills.

The Friends star was spotted by DailyMailTV on Tuesday afternoon in gray sweat pants, white flats and designer shades. She also had a mask on to protect herself.

The last time Jen was last seen in public was while being chauffeured to her 51st birthday party back in February.

However, she’s appeared in various Zoom meetings during lockdown – most memorably alongside ex husband Brad Pitt in a table reading reunion of ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High’.

Jen has been holed up in her palatial $21million home in LA’s exclusive Bel Air neighborhood

Jen has been holed up in her palatial $21million home in LA’s exclusive Bel Air neighborhood.

Her pad has plenty of space with two huge wings and a large living area overlooking a long, rectangular-shaped swimming pool. The property has seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms, including ‘his ‘n’ hers’ outdoor bathrooms at the back of the house.

The keen meditator also has a zen-style garden scattered with Buddhist statues to keep her calm in these troubled times.

She admitted last year that she ‘loses touch’ with the world while inside her luxury home – and it’s not difficult to see why.

She said in an interview with Glamour Magazine: ‘I find myself at times isolating. Don’t get me wrong, I love being home. Home is a very comfortable, safe space for me. But if you stay home for too long you will become isolated and lose touch with what’s going on in the real world.’

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunited onscreen for the first time in decades with a risqué scene during a star-studded table read of 1982 movie Fast Times At Ridgemont High

Brad, 56, took on the role of Brad Hamilton, originally played by Judge Reinhold, 63, while his ex-wife Jen played high school ‘sex queen’ Linda Barrett, portrayed by Phoebe Cates, 57, in the coming-of-age teenage dramedy

She was last seen in public while being chauffeured to her 51st birthday party in February before the pandemic hit

Jen bought the mansion 10 years ago and has turned it into a living paradise, which sits on the Santa Monica Mountains and overlooks the Pacific Ocean.

When living there with former husband Justin Theroux, she told People Magazine: ‘We use the eggs every day. We make frittatas, carbonara. Justin makes great pasta. I use the eggs in my salad or for snacks. They taste delicious!’

The former couple shared a screen together during the film’s daydream sequence which takes place after Brad arrives at a pool party hosted by his younger sister Stacy Hamilton, played by Oscar-winning actress Julia Roberts, 52.