jennifer-aniston-leads-the-stars-in-encouraging-fans-to-vote-early-ahead-of-the us-election

Jennifer Aniston has led the stars with Zendaya and Sofia Richie in encouraging fans to vote early ahead of the US election.

The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3, where either current President and Republican, Donald Trump, or Democrat, Joe Biden, will be voted into the White House.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic limiting the number of people who can be in a room, and within six feet of each other, most states are broadly adopted voting by mail to allow people to participate in the election.

Make your voice heard! Jennifer Aniston has led the stars with Zendaya and Sofia Richie in encouraging fans to vote early ahead of the US election (L-R)

It has been reported that more than 50 million people have already cast their ballots with 2020 said to be on track as one of the highest voter turnouts in over a century.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, 51, urged her 35.7 million followers to vote early as she issued an impassioned plea to Americans while sharing photos of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot.

Revealing she had voted for Biden, 77, the star, who wore an ‘I voted’ sticker, penned: ‘#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early.’

Explaining her reasons for voting, Jennifer continued: ‘I voted for them because right now this country is more divided than ever. Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current President has decided that racism is a non-issue.

US election: The 2020 US presidential election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 3, where either current President and Republican, Donald Trump, or Democrat, Joe Biden, will be voted into the White House (L-R both pictured during the final presidential debate on Thursday)

Vote for the future: Taking to Instagram on Friday, Friends star Jennifer Aniston, 51, urged her 35.7 million followers to vote early as she issued an impassioned plea to Americans while sharing photos of herself dropping off her mail-in ballot

Revealing she had voted for Biden, 77, the star, who wore an ‘I voted’ sticker, penned: ‘#IVOTED for @joebiden and @kamalaharris. I dropped my ballot off, and I did it early.’

‘He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science… too many people have died. I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now…

‘Your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). ⠀ ⠀

‘This whole thing isn’t about one candidate or one single issue, it’s about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency.❤️.’

Jennifer signed off her message by insisting it is ‘not funny’ to vote for troubled rapper Kanye West after he announced he was running for president in July. She concluded her post with: ‘PS – It’s not funny to vote for Kanye. I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible.’

Civic duty: Award-winning actress Zendaya, 24, also took to Instagram on Friday to encourage her 80 million followers to vote as she shared a video of herself posting her mail-in ballot with friend Darnell Appling

Wear a mask: Posing with their thumbs up in the air, she captioned the clip with: ‘Just a couple of voters dropping off their ballots.’

Cast a ballot: Zendaya previously posted a video to her Insta Story of the two of them filling out their mail-in ballots

Award-winning actress Zendaya, 24, also took to Instagram on Friday to encourage her 80 million followers to vote as she shared a video of herself posting her mail-in ballot with friend Darnell Appling.

Posing with their thumbs up in the air, she captioned the clip with: ‘Just a couple of voters dropping off their ballots.’

The Greatest Showman actress spoke with former First Lady Michelle Obama last month over Instagram Live, encouraging young people to vote.

She said: ‘I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, I’m very inspired by my peers who have continuously been out in the streets doing good work and I think we should all honour that.

Civically engaged: Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, 22, took to her Instagram on Friday to reveal to her 6.5 million followers that she had voted in the 2020 US election with an ‘I voted’ sticker on her iPhone case

Voting is… EPIC: Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux, 49, also joined the masses of voters as he documented to his 851K followers posting his ballot

‘And just all the history that has gotten into making sure that our vote counts, it matters. Now is as important a time as any to make sure that your voice is heard.’

Obama added of Gen Z, typically those born from mid-to-late 90s until early 2010s: ‘You guys have an instinct about what isn’t working, who is gaslighting you, who you can trust, what the direction you want the country to go in.

‘You know in your hearts. You don’t have to even research that to know how you feel. You just need to not be intimidated by the process.’

Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia, 22, took to her Instagram on Friday to reveal to her 6.5 million followers that she had voted in the 2020 US election.

Vote! Julia Roberts is also counting down the days to the presidential election and making sure to do her bit to encourage voters amongst her 9.1 million Instagram followers

Alter ego: Lady Gaga revealed on Sunday that she almost signed her staged name on her mail-in ballot, as she warned her 44.6million Instagram followers not to make the same mistake, while getting out the vote

Sharing a sultry selfie as she posed in a mirror with a voting sticker on her iPhone case, the model captioned the snap with ‘I voted’.

Jennifer’s ex-husband Justin Theroux, 49, also joined the masses of voters as he documented to his 851K followers posting his ballot.

Sharing a video to his Instagram Story, the actor declared ‘voting is epic’ as he posted a selfie with his mail-in ballot covering half of his face he then shared a video of his vote sliding into a blue USPS mailbox.

Julia Roberts is also counting down the days to the presidential election and making sure to do her bit to encourage voters amongst her 9.1 million Instagram followers.

Rock the vote: Ireland Baldwin has also been using her platform to encourage her 635K followers to cast their vote in the upcoming election

Daring! In a typically daring Instagram post on Thursday, the model, 25, wore a pair of ‘I Voted’ stickers as pasties in a series of topless self-portraits

The 52-year-old actress took to Instagram on Wednesday with a gorgeous photo as she sported a ‘vote’ T-shirt, casual black blazer and jeans.

‘THIRTEEN DAYS TO GO!!! #weareinthistogether #earlyvoting #whenweallvote #getyourjush #wearamask’ she captioned the snap which is the latest in a string of posts that she has been sharing daily in the run up to November 3.

While on Friday, Julia shared a joyful photo of herself jumping in the air with a ‘vote’ T-shirt on, she penned: ‘It’s FRIDAY and you can VOTE❤️ early!!! #weareinthistogether #wearamask #vote #youhaveavoice.’

Ireland Baldwin has also been using her platform to encourage her 635K followers to cast their vote in the upcoming election.

In a typically daring Instagram post on Thursday, the model, 25, wore a pair of ‘I Voted’ stickers as pasties in a series of topless self-portraits.

Ouch! Fellow model, Kaia Gerber, also urged her nearly six million Instagram followers to make their voices heard ahead of Election Day, immediately following dental surgery on Friday

Punny: The model, who recently partnered with Joe Biden’s granddaughters to encourage Generation Z to vote, also seized the chance to make a one-in-a-lifetime pun

Voting advocate: Earlier this month, she spoke about the importance of ‘caring about’ and ‘being invested in politics’ with Natalie Biden, 16, and her older sister Naomi, 26

‘Voting is cool and so are disproportionate boobs,’ penned Ireland, who posed for the sultry snapshots in the backyard of her Los Angeles home.

Whether or not the model’s Instagram post on Thursday successfully encouraged voter turn out, the photos did garner nearly 30,000 likes on the platform.

Fellow model, Kaia Gerber, also urged her nearly six million Instagram followers to make their voices heard ahead of Election Day, immediately following dental surgery on Friday.

The daughter of Cindy Crawford, who recently partnered with Joe Biden‘s granddaughters to encourage Generation Z to vote, also seized the chance to make a one-in-a-lifetime pun.

‘We don’t need wisdom teeth to vote wisely,’ the 19-year-old model captioned a snap of herself sitting in a wheelchair with a surgical mask on.

Vote! Musician Lizzo advocated for civic duty on Friday as she rallied voters at a campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in her hometown of Detroit

Making a statement: Lizzo also took precautions against COVID-19, while making a statement in a black and white face mask, embroidered with ‘VOTE’ in gold, she also wore statement clothing at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards in October (right)

As she shot a thumbs up at the camera, Kaia’s doctor held up her two removed teeth, while wearing a pair of purple latex gloves.

Earlier this month, she spoke about the importance of ‘caring about’ and ‘being invested in politics’ with Natalie Biden, 16, and her older sister Naomi, 26.

While chatting with the Democratic presidential nominee’s granddaughters on a Zoom call, Kaia vocalised her concern about climate change because it will ‘affect us and our children.’

She also said she wants a president that is willing listen and is ‘fighting for you and the younger generations.’

‘I think that he actually hears us complaining about what we care about, whether it be climate change or student loans, or, like, health care and mental health,’ Naomi noted of why her grandfather is the best candidate for the job.

Musician Lizzo advocated for civic duty on Friday as she rallied voters at a campaign event for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in her hometown of Detroit.

His first time! Ryan Reynolds, originally from Vancouver, Canada, voted for the first time in a US election on Thursday with wife Blake Lively by his side

Vote! Reynolds, who reportedly became an American citizen in 2018, shares three daughters with Blake: Inez, four; James, two; Betty, 12 months

According to The Detroit News, she said in her speech: ‘I don’t have to tell you guys that this is the most important election of our lifetime.

‘Michigan is going to be so crucial, and how Michigan votes is going to be so crucial between trying to make America great again or finally bringing America together.’

She added: ‘They’re out there trying to make America great again, but we need to finally bring America together again. Because I don’t want to go back to the way it was.

‘And Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will help us finally bring America together. So thank you for going door to door, in the face of a pandemic, risking everything on the front lines trying to save our democracy.’

The Good as Hell artist spoke to about 50 volunteers outside the nonprofit Focus: HOPE, before joining Michigan Lt. Gov. Gilchrist II in the suburb Harper Woods, as part of the Black Students for Biden ‘On the Yard’ series.

Lizzo joined the likes of Cher, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Shaquille O’Neal and other celebs in campaigning for the Democratic presidential candidate.

‘I did it! Did you? Feels so good!’ Reese Witherspoon announced last Friday she cast her ballot early, having already hinted she was voting for Joe Biden for president on August 12

The star was met with an attack from the Trump campaign, following her appearances at Friday’s events.

Representative Chris Gustafson said in a statement: ‘Joe Biden knows a thing or two about plagiarism, so it’s no wonder he’s relying on frauds like Lizzo to campaign for him while he hides in his basement. Michigan Democrats will find out the Truth Hurts when Michiganders re-elect President Trump.’

He was referring to the lawsuit launched by brothers Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who claimed they co-wrote her Grammy-winning song Truth Hurts, before the case was dismissed in August.

Ryan Reynolds, originally from Vancouver, Canada, voted for the first time in a US election on Thursday with wife Blake Lively by his side.

The 43-year-old actor joked ‘it was super scary at first’ as he took advantage of early voting by dropping off his mail-in ballot.

Heartfelt: Jimmy Kimmel shared personal footage of his son Billy’s health struggles as he urged people to vote with healthcare in mind this election

Lives are on the line: The late night host, 52, told people to ‘vote with your heart’ as he opened up about his boy’s difficult first years during Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

‘This is my first time voting in America. I’d like to thank my wife Blake for making my first time so gentle and loving,’ he captioned a snap. ‘It was super scary at first, then exciting and now I’m a little tired. But proud.’

‘It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared,’ Blake wrote. ‘It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend.’

Reynolds, who reportedly became an American citizen in 2018, shares three daughters with Blake: Inez, four; James, two; Betty, 12 months.

Jimmy Kimmel shared personal footage of his son Billy’s health struggles as he urged people to vote with healthcare in mind this election.

The late night host, 52, told people to ‘vote with your heart’ as he opened up about his boy’s difficult first years during Thursday night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!

She voted! Tracee Ellis Ross, 47, also took to Instagram with a glowing selfie, as she held up her ‘I voted’ sticker to her cheek

Casting her ballot: Chelsea Handler, 45, posted a photo of herself to Instagram in a black T-shirt, printed in pink with: ‘I am a voter’

Making a point about the flaws in overturning policies like protection for preexisting conditions, he and wife Molly McNearney told the story of Billy, who was born with a congenital heart condition.

Billy, now three, was sent to the NICU just hours after his birth and was diagnosed with tetralogy of Fallot with pulmonary atresia shortly after.

His heart condition would lead to over 60 doctors appointments and three heart surgeries, one of them at just three-days-old, since.

‘This is what a preexisting condition looks like,’ the clip said, before a slideshow of heart-wrenching photos of Billy in the hospital, surrounded by serious equipment while attached to wires and tubes of all sort.

‘Families go broke trying to keep their loved ones alive,’ the video went on. ‘People die because they cannot afford to live.’

Offering some hope, the Kimmel family shared images of the happy, healthy tot nowadays.

Twerking out the vote! Homeland star Mandy Patinkin helped get out the vote by twerking up a storm on his TikTok account

‘We are raising him to fight for less fortunate kids,’ the video read. ‘Americans take care of one another. Vote with your heart.’

Introducing the clip, Jimmy told audiences: ‘I want to bring us back to focus on something we can’t afford to forget, and that is health care.’

‘The vast majority of this country believes that health insurance should cover Americans with preexisting conditions. If they’re allowed to do that, millions of people are going to suffer.’

The Affordable Care Act – aka Obamacare – will come in front of the Supreme Court on November 10, just one week after the election.

Make your voice heard! Patinkin urged his fans, ‘Gotta get Biden/Harris in the White House, blue up and down the ballot’

This also comes as the state of the court is in flux, with the confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett expected to be rushed through the Senate in coming days.

During a debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden this week, the Democratic candidate said he plans to build on the successes of the ACA with his own ‘Bidencare’ that would feature a public option.

Trump accused his rival of advocating for ‘socialised medicine’ while claiming he has his own plans to ‘terminate Obamcare’ and ‘come up with a brand new, beautiful health care.’

Homeland star Mandy Patinkin helped get out the vote by twerking up a storm on his TikTok account.

The actor, 67, urged his followers to head to the polls and vote Democrat just before shaking his behind in the kitchen.

Rallying voters: Kerry Washington, 43, shared some photos to Instagram from Saturday, as she spoke at a Biden/Harris rally in Durham, North Carolina

Vote now: Wizards Of Waverly Place actress Selena Gomez has been off Instagram for three weeks. But on Thursday the 28-year-old hitmaker from Texas told her 194M followers to vote in the upcoming elections

The video begins with Mandy boldly walking into his kitchen, where wife Kathryn Grody was washing the dishes, and seems on the verge of breaking out into a dance when he stops to address fans with an important message on voting.

‘Hey I want to thank all the young people who are helping Kathryn and me to TikTok,’ Mandy rather breathlessly said. ‘Listen, if you’re too young to vote, you can still help by getting your parents, your grandparents, your uncles, your aunts, your friends, anyone who’s old enough to vote to vote.

‘If it’s your first time voting, make sure you register correctly otherwise your vote won’t count. Gotta get Biden/Harris in the White House, blue up and down the ballot. Good luck to you, it makes a world of difference!’

Mandy specifically joined TikTok in order to get out the vote for presidential candidate Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris.

The actor and his wife Kathryn have been hilariously dancing for followers while urging their followers to vote for the Democratic party.