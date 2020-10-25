Jennifer Aniston Warns Against Voting For Kanye West

Jennifer Aniston attacked President Donald Trump Saturday as she cast her ballot early and issued a warning about voting for Kanye West: Don’t do it.

“It’s not funny to vote for Kanye,” the “Morning Show” actor and “Friends” alum posted on Instagram. “I don’t know how else to say it. Please be responsible” according to Huffington Post.

This “whole thing … is about the future of this country and of the world. Vote for equal human rights, for love, and for decency,” the Joe Biden backer wrote in the post showing her in a face mask and sweats dropping her vote in an official ballot box in West Hollywood. I urge you to really consider who is going to be most affected by this election if we stay on the track we’re on right now, your daughters, the LGBTQ+ community, our Black brothers and sisters, the elderly with health conditions, and your future kids and grandkids (who will be tasked with saving a planet that our leadership refuses to believe is hurting). Right now, a few men in power are deciding what women can and can’t do with their own bodies. Our current president has decided that racism is a non-issue. He has repeatedly and publicly ignored science, too many people have died.

Jennifer Aniston is an American actress, producer, and businesswoman. The daughter of actors John Aniston and Nancy Dow, she began working as an actress at an early age with an uncredited role in the 1987 film Mac and Me.

Her first major film role came in the 1993 horror-comedy Leprechaun. Since her career grew in the early 1990s, Aniston has been one of Hollywood’s highest-paid actresses.

Billionaire rapper and US presidential aspirant Kanye West has released the first advert from his presidential campaign.

The 43-year-old star in his advert revealed that he hopes to fulfill “America’s destiny” if he becomes the next US President.