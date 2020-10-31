Breaking News

Jennifer O’Connell: Pandemic compliance being pushed to its limits

By
0
jennifer-o’connell:-pandemic-compliance-being-pushed-to-its-limits
Views: Visits 0

I passed a shop the other day that I assumed was closed under Level 5, since it’s not somewhere you would go to buy milk, fuel or medicine. Darth Vader mugs, yes. Veterinary products, not so much. These days, though, it also sells Hershey’s Syrup, beef jerky and superhero face masks among the collectible action figures. These are technically essential goods, and so it is staying open.

During the pious, curtain-twitching days of the first lockdown, I might have been annoyed by Beef Jerky Guy. But this is Lockdown 2: The One with Loopholes, and he has bills to pay.

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

El-Rufai Meets Youth Leaders, Condemns Attack On Police Officers

Previous article

Richard Ford: America could fail. I have never felt this way before

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News