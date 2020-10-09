World News Jets Confirm Player’s Positive Coronavirus Test By Ken Belson 44 seconds ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 0 Sunday’s Jets game against the Cardinals could be in doubt after the N.F.L.’s outbreak spreads to another team. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments