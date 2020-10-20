Jets pound Boko Haram fighters’ enclave in Borno

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

Several Boko Haram fighters have been killed in airstrikes conducted by the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole, the military has said.

According to a statement by Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, the air interdiction was carried out after intelligence reports showed that a large number of insurgents were at the location.

“In continuation of the intensive air interdiction missions being conducted as part of subsidiary Operation Wutartabki, the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralised several Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs) and destroyed some of their structures at Tsilala near Kaza in the Dikwa general area of Borno State,” the statement said.

It added: “The air strikes were executed on 18 October 2020 after aerial surveillance missions showed a significant number of terrorists and logistics items at the location.

“The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships dispatched by the Air Task Force took turns in engaging the location scoring accurate hits in the target area, resulting in the neutralisation of several BHTs as well as the destruction of some of their structures.”