Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph channel Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for SNL season 46 premiere

Saturday Night Live returns to the studio this weekend for the season 46 premiere, after wrapping up last season with some socially-distanced episodes.

And the long-running NBC sketch comedy show is already taking aim at the presidential election, which is heating up with just weeks to go.

The show released a sneak peek Thursday of Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph getting into full hair, makeup and costume as Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris.

Live from New York: Jim Carrey and Maya Rudolph got into full hair, makeup and costume as Democratic candidate Joe Biden and running mate Kamala Harris, as they teased this weekend’s season 46 premiere of Saturday Night Live

Election year: The NBC sketch comedy show returns this weekend for season 46, taking aim at the presidential election, which is heating up with just weeks to go (Biden and Harris pictured in September, 2019)

The duo sat in makeup chairs, as it showed them getting fitted with lace-front wigs, before getting into costume.

Carrey checked his watch, tied his Chuck Taylors and threw his jacket on, before the final looks were revealed.

They stood back-to-back as Carrey slipped on some cool Joe aviators, while Rudolph served some boss babe Kamala realness with her mug.

SNL posted the video to Twitter, captioned: ‘Ladies and gentlemen… Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. #SNLPremiere’

Wig-snatching: The duo sat in makeup chairs, as it showed them getting fitted with lace-front wigs, before getting into costume

What time is it? Carrey checked his watch, tied his Chuck Taylors and threw his jacket on, before the final looks were revealed

Hero pose: They stood back-to-back as Carrey slipped on some cool Joe aviators, while Rudolph served some boss babe Kamala realness with her mug

Also nominated: It was announced in September that Carrey was playing Biden for the season, joining Rudolph, who appeared last season as Harris, nabbing herself an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

SNL alums: Carrey auditioned for SNL in 1980, and has hosted three times, whereas Rudolph was part of the cast from 2000 to 2007, and she’s hosted once

It was announced in September that Carrey was playing Biden for the season, after Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney lended their talents to portraying the vice president.

He joins Rudolph, who appeared last season as Senator Harris, nabbing herself an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

Carrey auditioned for SNL in 1980, and has hosted three times, whereas Rudolph was part of the cast from 2000 to 2007, and she’s hosted once.

Alec Baldwin is returning this season as well, reviving his hilarious portrayal of President Donald Trump, which has earned him two Emmy nominations.

Hot Girl Meg also took to her Instagram with a promo video, in which she appears with Rock, who was part of the cast from 1990 to 1993 and is hosting for the third time.

The first-time musical guest wrote: ‘WE JUST DON’T STOP HOTTIES @nbcsnl @chrisrock’

The comedian appeared on the iconic 30 Rockefeller stage, addressing the camera in ‘Rock’ black face mask.

Homecoming vibes: Hot Girl Meg also took to her Instagram with promo video, in which she appears with Rock, who was part of the cast from 1990 to 1993 and is hosting for the third time

No worries: The comedian appeared on the iconic 30 Rockefeller stage, addressing the camera in ‘Rock’ black face mask, saying: ‘Show’s gonna be great. We’re not even worried. Right, Megan?’

PPE realness: The WAP artist then joined him in front of the camera, sporting some hazmat gear, as she confidently responded: ‘Nope!’

They’re baaack: Saturday Night Live makes its return to NBC this weekend for season 46 on Saturday, October 3 at 11:30pm EST

He said: ‘Hey, I’m Chris Rock, and I’m hosting the season premiere of SNL this week with musical guest Megan Thee Stallion. Show’s gonna be great. We’re not even worried. Right, Megan?’

The WAP artist then joined him in front of the camera, sporting some hazmat gear, as she confidently responded: ‘Nope!’

Rock revealed this week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he got to see Carrey perfect his impression, as they watched the first presidential debate together Tuesday night.

He told the host: ‘I hadn’t spent that much time with Jim in like 20 years. And he is Jim Carrey. He is the most energetic, funniest guy probably we’ve ever seen.’

The Grown Ups star added: ‘To watch him watch Joe Biden, and then do Joe Biden, and then maybe do a little Trump and then do a little Clint Eastwood, and he’s very political at the same time. It was a ride just watching the debates with Jim Carrey.’

Saturday Night Live makes its return to NBC this weekend for season 46 on Saturday, October 3 at 11:30pm EST.

The cast is returning to the famed studio at 30 Rockefeller Center, after filming the remainder of season 45 from home, amid the COVID-19 lockdown.