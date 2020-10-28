job-scam:-efcc-nabs-alleged-suspect-in-benue

Uja Emmanuel, MakurdI

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Makurdi Zonal Office, has arrested one Patience Simon Robert, an impostor who, while posing as an officer of the EFCC, allegedly defrauded many people with propositions of employment in the EFCC and Nigeria Customs Service, NCS.

Patience was arrested following a complaint by a victim whom he collected N1.5million from under the pretext of helping to secure jobs for his children in the EFCC.

The complainant equally revealed that the suspect tricked his younger brother into the part with the sum of N300,000 after promising to get his children employed in the NCS.

Investigation revealed that the suspect had severally been arrested for impersonation and fraud by the Nigeria Police and other agencies. It was discovered that ⁷ had been charged to a Magistrate Court in Minna, Niger State, for impersonation and obtaining money under false pretence.

She allegedly obtained over N11million from several victims with propositions of job offers in various agencies while parading herself as a staff of the EFCC.

The suspect also defrauded another victim in Abuja to the tune of N4.5 million while posing as ‘Director of Civil Intelligence’ in EFCC.