Job Scam: I never asked anyone to pay for employment, contract – UNICAL VC raises alarm

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Vice-Chancellor elect of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Banku Obi, has called on the general public and unsuspecting persons to disregard the fake Facebook account created in her name by fraudster’s to defraud them.

The VC designate who told Vanguard Tuesday that her attention was drawn to a fake Facebook account created in her name “Florence Banku Obi”, as cloned.

She frowned at such acts which she described as dubious and fraudulent warning the general public that the Facebook account was fake and such can never emanate from her.

Her words: “I have received several calls from close friends who said the user of the fake account demanded money from them for employment and contract in the University of Calabar.

“The said account does not belong to me. I want to use this medium to tell the general public not to do any business or transaction with a fake account created in my name as anyone who does so is at his or her own risk”.

“The fraudster goes about promising jobs, contracts, favours, connections among others.

She said that security agencies have been detailed to do the needful and anyone caught will face the full wrath of the law adding that such mischievous act should never go unpunished.

Vanguard News Nigeria