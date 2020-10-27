‘joblessness-led-me-into-robbery‘

By Justina Asishana, Minna

Police on Monday paraded 11 suspected armed robbers in Minna, the Niger State capital.

Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman said three pistols, two live ammunition, four live cartridges, one Peugeot 206 and five plasma television sets, phones, and N85,500 cash, among other items.

Speaking to newsmen, the driver of the group, Joseph Gabriel said that he joined the gang because he was jobless and needed money to take care of his family.

“I have looked for a job and didn’t see any. I applied to the Nigerian Army, Civil Defence and every recruitment that came up, but wasn’t selected. That’s why I joined them. I am married with kids and it is not easy taking care of my family without a job, said the graduate of Woodwork Engineering at the Niger State College of Education.