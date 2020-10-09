Joe Biden is up 52 to 42 points over Donald Trump in poll of more than 10,000 voters

By Nikki Schwab, Senior U.s. Political Reporter For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:22 EDT, 9 October 2020 | Updated: 12:35 EDT, 9 October 2020

Democratic nominee Joe Biden has a 10-point advantage over President Donald Trump, according to new Pew Research Center poll, which surveyed more than 10,000 registered American voters.

Biden’s national lead is aided by how Americans view his ability to combat the coronavirus crisis versus how Trump has handled the pandemic thus far.

Overall, Biden has the support of 52 per cent of registered voters, compared to the 42 per cent who said they support Trump.

The poll was being conducted as Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted COVID-19.

Pollsters said there were no ‘significant differences’ in voter preferences or in confidence in handling the virus before and after the announcement.

The survey found that Biden has a 17-point advantage when Americans were asked which candidate could better handle the public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Fifty-seven per cent of registered voters said Biden, while 40 per cent said Trump.

Since June, Biden has increased his advantage. Fifty-two percent pointed to Biden when asked about the coronavirus then, compared to 41 per cent who believed Trump would do a better job.

The president still has a 1-point lead when registered voters were asked which candidate would better handle the economy – but that advantage comes mainly from the perception of Trump supporters.

Overall, 52 per cent of registered voters say Trump would make good decisions about economic policy, versus 51 per cent for Biden.

But on closer inspection, there’s a whopping 56-point divide on how Trump and Biden supporters view the economy.

Pollsters found that 67 per cent of Trump supporters said the economic conditions are excellent or good.

Just 11 per cent of Biden supporters agreed.

Biden’s biggest advantage over Trump was on the question will ‘bring the country closer together.’

Fifty per cent of those surveyed said Biden is the candidate best to do this, compared to 30 per cent who said Trump.

Biden leads among both men and women, but only has a 4-point advantage among male voters, while the Democrat leads Trump by 16 points among women.

Trump continued to have an advantage with white voters.

Currently, 51 per cent of white respondents say they’ll vote Trump, while 44 per cent said Biden.

Biden overwhelmingly beats Trump among Black, Latino and Asian voters – with Black Americans preferring Biden by the biggest margin.

Trump has the support of just 8 per cent of Black registered voters.

Biden has the support of 89 per cent.

Twenty-two per cent of Asian voters chose Trump, while 75 per cent said they’ll vote for Biden.

And 29 per cent of Hispanic voters said they’ll vote for Trump, while another 63 per cent said they’ll vote Biden.

While some polling has shown Biden trailing 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in attracting Latino support, the Pew survey did not indicate that trend, pollsters said.

Not surprisingly, Biden has a 30-point edge over Trump among voters ages 18 to 29 – 59 per cent to 29 per cent.

Among voters aged 30 to 49, Biden has a 17 point lead – 55 per cent to 38 per cent.

The Democrat has a slim lead – 49 per cen to 47 per cent – among voters aged 50 to 64.

And the two candidates are tied – 49 per cent to 49 per cent – among voters older than 65.

In 2016, Trump held a modest lead over Clinton with voters older than 50.