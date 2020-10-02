Joe Biden keeps his mask on through Michigan event

Democratic nominee Joe Biden said in Michigan Friday that he was praying for President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump as he encouraged Americans to wear masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

‘Jill and I pray that they will make a quick and full recovery,’ Biden said. ‘This is not a matter of politics. It is a bracing reminder for all of us that we must take this virus seriously. It is not going away.’

After Biden and his wife Jill tested negative for the coronavirus Friday morning, the former vice president took off to the key swing state of Michigan to give a speech, where he kept a mask on the whole time.

‘We must all do our part to be responsible,’ he implored. ‘It means wearing a mask in public. It means encouraging others to do so. It means having masking mandates nationwide.’

Biden cited the statistic: ‘We can save 100,000 American lives in the next 100 days if everyone wears a mask in public.’

‘So be a patriot. Do your part,’ he begged. ‘Wearing a mask will protect you. But it will also protect those around you – your mom, your dad, your son, your daughter, your neighbor, your co-worker.’

‘Don’t just do it for yourself. Do it for the people you love,’ Biden said.

Trump has been mask-averse since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention first recommended that wearing them could curb the spread of the virus.

He’s gone so far to use Biden’s mask-wearing as a sign of weakness.

Early Friday morning, Biden wished the president and first lady well.

‘Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,’ he wrote.

In a later tweet he confirmed that he and Jill tested negative and could therefore resume campaigning.

There were concerns that the Bidens could have picked up the virus after being around the president and first lady Tuesday night at the first presidential debate in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Biden campaign sent out a statement from the candidate’s doctor confirming both Biden and his wife Jill were tested for COVID-19 and the virus ‘was not detected.’

‘I am reporting this out in my capacity as both Vice President Biden and Dr. Biden’s primary care physician,’ Dr. Kevin O’Connor said.

But soon after wishing the Trumps well, Biden tsk-tsked the first couple for their mask aversion.

‘I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands,’ Biden wrote.

Biden’s campaign has been meticulous about having the candidate and people around him wear masks and social distance.

The campaign was testing everyone who attended Tuesday’s debate after the president’s diagnosis, Politico reported Friday.

Trump adviser Hope Hicks tested positive on Wednesday but she traveled on Air Force One with the president to Cleveland for the debate and sees him on a daily basis. It’s uncertain when she would have been infected.

The Biden campaign already asked one reporter – who was scheduled to travel with them but informed officials they had traveled with Trump to Minnesota on Wednesday – not to go.

All the attendees at the Cleveland debate were tested beforehand, while Jill Biden kept her mask on throughout, unlike some members of the Trump family. Melania Trump also wore a mask throughout, but removed her mask when she came onstage at the end of the face-off.

Biden, 77, is in the same high risk category as Trump due to age.

His running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, tested negative for the coronavirus Thursday, according to Reuters.

She also sent out a tweet Friday wishing the president and his family well.

‘Doug and I join Joe Biden and Dr. Biden in wishing President Trump and the First Lady a full and speedy recovery. We’re keeping them and the entire Trump family in our thoughts,’ Harris wrote.

During the debate, Trump mocked Biden for almost always sporting a mask.

‘I don’t wear masks like him. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from someone and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen,’ he said.

The president also said of his packed gatherings, ‘So far we’ve had no problem whatsoever.’

‘If you could get the crowds, you’d do the same thing,’ Trump told Biden.

Hicks, 31, is said to have first felt unwell returning from a rally in Minnesota on the president’s plane Wednesday evening.

She was quarantined away from others on the plane and her diagnosis was confirmed Thursday, according to a report.

Trump cancelled his Friday plans to hold a rally in Florida in the wake of his diagnosis.

Biden was seen in public Thursday when he recorded his speech for the Al Smith dinner.

He wore a mask.

The former vice president has been critical of the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

But on Friday, the Biden campaign decided to pull down all attack ads aimed at Trump.