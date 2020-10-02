Joe Biden’s brother Frank finally agrees to pay some of the $1M he owes the family of killed father

Joe Biden‘s brother will finally cough up some of the $1million in compensation he owes the family of a young father killed in a horrific car crash more than 20 years ago.

Frank Biden has agreed to a settlement in the case just months after DailyMail.com exposed how the businessman had dodged creditors for two decades.

While it’s not known exactly how much he has agreed to pay, DailyMail.com understands it’s a significant amount.

Biden confirmed the settlement to DailyMail.com but would only say he is ‘pleased’ with the outcome.

When asked if he had apologized to the Albano family for the hurt he has caused, he didn’t reply.

Joe Biden’s brother Frank owes the family of Michael Albano $1 million, stemming from a car crash in 1999 where the single father died. DailyMail.com can now reveal that Biden will finally pay some of the $1million in compensation he owes the family. Frank and Joe are pictured with Frank’s partner Mindy

Frank Biden was spotted walking his dog outside his home in Florida. He has now confirmed the settlement to DailyMail.com but would only say he is ‘pleased’ with the outcome

Biden, then 43, was riding shotgun when he shifted the 290hp car into manual and told the driver to ‘punch it,’ just before hitting Albano (pictured with his daughter Nicole) Biden was allegedly heard saying ‘keep driving’ and Turton fled the scene, telling police someone advised him to, while another passenger in the car said ‘everyone was drinking’

A source close to the case told DailyMail.com: ‘It took a story in the media and some dogged work by the creditors for Mr. Biden to finally acknowledge, after 20 years, that he owes the Albano family this money.

‘And it’s no coincidence that his big brother is running for president and the election is in less than 50 days.’

Scofflaw Biden, 66, hadn’t paid a cent of the cash he owed the family of Michael Albano despite him having defaulted on a lawsuit filed against him for Albano’s tragic death in 1999.

Frank describes himself as a senior adviser to his brother’s political action committee and the businessman appears to have a finger in lots of different pies

The businessman even tried to wriggle out of paying the compensation after creditors found just $29.16 in his bank account.

Biden has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars from a series of executive positions he’s held at firms that appear to trade heavily on his family name – and is currently the pitchman for a large Florida law firm.

He also lives with partner Mindy in a smart $600,000 four-bed, four bath house in a gated community overlooking a golf course in upmarket Atlantis, Florida and the couple drive contrasting $40,000 black and white Range Rovers.

But when attorney John F. Hayter, representing the family of single dad Michael Albano who died tragically in 1999 leaving two orphaned daughters behind, garnished Biden’s Wells Fargo bank account in February, he found it almost empty.

Also in February Hayter placed a lien on Biden’s white 2014 Supercharged Range Rover.

Joe’s brother actively ignored repeated court orders and written requests to pay up over the years.

And lawyers for the Albano family served legal papers to 16 business associates of Biden at various companies he’s linked to after registering the California case in Florida on November 19, last year.

But not a single associate of his responded to the court’s order – not even the Berman Law Group, which continues to feature Biden as a Senior Advisor to the firm on its website.

However, following a detailed DailyMail.com exposé on February 6 revealing the full details of Biden’s shocking secret the businessman – undoubtedly prompted by his older brother’s run for the White House – finally made contact with the Albano’s lawyer in June.

Attorney John F. Hayter, representing the family of the late single dad Michael Albano, placed a lien on Biden’s white 2014 Supercharged Range Rover in February. On Sunday September 13 he visited a Dunkin’ Donuts drive through in his white Range Rover

Biden fled California leaving a trail of unpaid bills and never even turned up in court when Albano’s family sued him, according to court documents. The orphaned daughters of Albano, Lorraina and Nicole, pleaded more than a decade ago with Joe Biden – then a senator – for help recovering the money from his brother to no avail

Biden was seen walking his dog Saturday, September 12 and later visiting a farm shop sporting a ‘Biden’ baseball cap

Sources close to the case say Biden – who seemingly felt backed into a corner – finally agreed to a settlement last week

He also lives with partner Mindy in a smart $600,000 four-bed, four bath house in a gated community overlooking a golf course in upmarket Atlantis, Florida (pictured)

Sources close to the case say Biden – who seemingly felt backed into a corner – finally agreed to a settlement last week.

Biden was unavailable for comment, but in June told DailyMail.com: ‘We’re heading towards settlement, it’s that simple.’

Biden, the younger brother of presidential hopeful Joe, was found partially legally responsible for the death of Michael Albano in August 1999 but never acknowledged his liability – not even turning up for a single court hearing, meaning the case was a default judgment.

Albano died when he was crossing the road on Highway 101 in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, beside Encinitas, California, when a high-powered Jaguar XK8 convertible rented by Biden hit him at as much as 80mph. The speed limit was 35mph.

Biden, then 43, was riding shotgun when he shifted the 290hp car into manual and told the driver, Jason Turton, 25, to ‘punch it,’ just before hitting Albano.

Biden was allegedly heard saying ‘keep driving’ and Turton fled the scene, telling police someone advised him to, while another passenger in the car said ‘everyone was drinking’.

Biden fled California leaving a trail of unpaid bills and never even turned up in court when Albano’s family sued him, according to court documents.

The orphaned daughters of Albano, Lorraina (left) and Nicole, (right) pleaded more than a decade ago with Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden – then a senator – for help recovering the money from his brother to no avail

When an attorney for the Albano family garnished Biden’s Wells Fargo bank account in February, he found it just had $29.16 (pictured)

The orphaned daughters of Albano, Lorraina and Nicole, pleaded more than a decade ago with Democratic presidential front runner Joe Biden – then a senator – for help recovering the money from his brother to no avail.

He told them he had ‘deep sympathy’ but his brother was penniless.

These days Frank describes himself as a senior adviser to his brother’s political action committee and the businessman appears to have a finger in lots of different pies.

Albano died when he was crossing the road on Highway 101 in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, beside Encinitas, California, when a high-powered Jaguar XK8 convertible (pictured) rented by Biden hit him at as much as 80mph. The speed limit was 35mph

Biden lives with partner Mindy Ward, 47, a former Hooters waitress who works at CHG Healthcare in Boca Raton.

Biden was seen walking his dog last Saturday September 12 and later visiting a farm shop sporting a ‘Biden’ baseball cap.

The next day he visited a Dunkin’ Donuts drive through in his white 2014 Supercharged Range Rover.

The couple also own a black $40,000 2.0 liter Range Rover Evoque which is registered in Ward’s name.

For our story in February, Albano’s family told DailyMail.com that Biden must face justice after never offering so much as an apology during the last 20 years.

‘Frank needs to pay for what he’s done,’ the dead man’s daughter Lorraina told DailyMail.com. She was 17 when she lost her father, while her sister Nicole was 16. ‘It’s been 20 years, but we aren’t holding our breath.

‘It’s been draining, emotionally and physically, we’ve never received a dime from Frank, let alone an apology.

‘There isn’t a day that goes by that I don’t miss my father and think of what could have been.’

The Albano family was unavailable for comment on the settlement.