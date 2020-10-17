Joe Biden’s campaign manager says poll numbers favoring the Democrat are inflated

By Keith Griffith For Dailymail.com and Wires

Published: 13:32 EDT, 17 October 2020 | Updated: 13:34 EDT, 17 October 2020

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden‘s campaign manager has warned that recent national polls showing the candidate leading by double digits are ‘inflated.’

Campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon issued the warning in online campaign event on Friday, saying ‘please take [into account] the fact that we are not ahead by double digits,’ according to New York Times reporter Shane Goldmacher.

‘Those are inflated national public polling numbers,’ Dillon added during the livestreamed ‘Grassroots Summit,’ video of which the campaign did not leave online.

National polls released this week by NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist and NBC News/Wall Street Journal show Biden leading Republican President Donald Trump by 11 percent.

During the event, Dillion predicted that Biden would win Arizona in the November 3 election, even though the state has not voted for a Democrat since Bill Clinton won the state in 1996.

‘I know we’re going to win Arizona,’ Dillon said, according to Goldmacher.

Dillon predicted that the Biden campaign will raise another $234 million through the election, adding to a war chest that is already larger than Trump’s.

Trump’s campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated groups, raised $247.8 million in September, well short of the $383 million raised by Biden and the Democratic National Committee in the same period.

Trump campaign communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted that the Trump effort had $251.4 million on hand at the end of September, compared with $432 million for Biden.

The president’s campaign was betting on a well-stocked bank account to blanket airwaves and online with Trump ads. But last week he was outspent on advertising by Biden by more than $10 million, according to the ad tracking firm Kantar/CMAG.

‘President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election,’ Murtaugh tweeted.

Biden’s fundraising benefited from a boost in donor enthusiasm following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Trump’s widely panned performance in the first presidential debate.

This week, Republican Senator Graham, a close Trump ally from South Carolina, expressed worries that Trump could lose the election.

‘Y’all have a good chance of winning the White House,’ Graham told Democratic colleagues during hearings for Amy Coney Barrett, Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court

Senate Republicans are also battling to keep their 53-47 majority in the election.

Recent polling shows Democratic challenger Mark Kelly pulling far ahead of Republican incumbent Martha McSally in Arizona, one of 10 states where Republican incumbents are vulnerable to being unseated.