John Dust out with Fire

By Olaitan Ganiu

FAST-RISING singer, Uzu Chukwu Emeke John Jnr. aka John Dust has released his new single, Fire.

While expressing the emotion behind the song, the Afro-pop artist said it is based on love and a true-life story.

“My latest project, Fire is about a lady I am in awe of. I wrote the song during my NYSC orientation camp where I met the lady in question,” said John Dust who hails from Delta State.

Continuing, the singer said, “I started singing to ease the rejection and frustration I felt growing up as a kid in the ghettos of Ikorodu. So, I get my lyrics from my experiences, it brings the emotional flow into the song and it makes me sing from deep within. The experience about life always inspires my lyrics and motivates the emotions in the song effortlessly.”

The singer who has recorded five songs said, though, he has faced rejection, depression, and many negative traits from friends, family… but the dreams keep him going every day.

He, however, hopes to work with superstars including Burnaboy, 2face, Wizkid.

“By His grace when God allows it, I would love to jam with Burnaboy, 2face, Wizkid, Johnny Drille, Patoranking, Timi Dakolo, Asa, Davido, John Legend and the rest… so help me God.”