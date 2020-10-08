World News Johnny Nash, Who Sang ‘I Can See Clearly Now,’ Dies at 80 By Steven Kurutz 1 hour ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 3 After only modest success as a romantic crooner, he played a key role in bringing reggae to a wider audience. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments