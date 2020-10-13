Johnson announces UK’s three-tier lockdown alert

UNITED Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced a new three-tier lockdown alert system, as the country struggles to contain a second wave of coronavirus.

He said the UK would suffer an “intolerable death toll” and the NHS would “fall over”, if he simply let the virus “rip”.

He said the country would be divided according to areas of medium, high and very high infection levels.

Liverpool is the first city to fall under high alert and will see the closure of pubs, restaurants and gyms within days.

The city recorded 600 cases per 100,000 people in the week ending October 6. The average for English towns and cities was 74.

Under very high alert, all cross-household mixing will be banned in all environments, except outdoor public spaces, where the rule of six applies.

Pubs, restaurants, gyms and leisure centres are to close.

People will also be told to avoid non-essential travel in and out of areas with a very high alert level.

Medium alert covers most of England with restrictions, including the current rule of six and 10pm curfew on pubs and restaurants.

Johnson said the country needed to walk a tightrope of protecting lives and the economy.

The prime minister said it would be wrong to “let the virus rip” and put the NHS under “unbearable pressure”.

He told the MPs: “If we let the virus rip the bleak mathematics say we would suffer an intolerable death toll.

“The virus would spread with such velocity, there would be no way to stop it.”

Johnson pleaded with angry local mayors to “work with us on these necessary but difficult measures,” telling them it would be “unforgivable” not to curb the spread of the virus.

Mayors in cities with high infection rates will be encouraged to sign off on a high alert level, rather than the government imposing tough measures, the prime minister said.

He said increased funding for testing and support for industries such as the shuttered hospitality industry would follow.