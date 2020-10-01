Jon Jones accuses Israel Adesanya of ‘growing breasts’ after seeing oddly shaped pectoral muscle

By Will Griffee For Mailonline

Jon Jones made a dig at Israel Adesanya ‘growing breasts’ after the misshapen appearance of one of the middleweight champion’s pectoral muscles at UFC 253.

Plenty of fans took to social media at the time to point out the unusual appearance with many even accusing him of taking steroids. Some steroid users can find they have gynecomastia, a swelling of male breast tissue.

Jon Jones, who has failed two anti-doping tests in the UFC, used it as a stick to beat Adesanya with online and stoked the rivalry with another critical tweet.

Israel Adesanya is experiencing pain and swelling in his right pectoral muscle

Jon Jones was among those to point out the strange shape of it during UFC 253

He wrote: ‘1. Dye my hair pink. 2. Grow a pair of breast. Convince the world Jon Jones is jealous even though he’s undefeated, incredibly successful and the youngest champion in the sports history. 4. Mentioned Jon Jones in all interviews but avoid fighting him at all costs.’

Adesanya has addressed the accusations about his swollen muscle, telling ESPN that he has had a blood test and two MRI scans of his pituitary gland to diagnose the problem since fighting on Saturday night.

‘I’ll wait for the results. I might keep you posted, or I might people speculate. It’s kind of fun to watch people cry about it.

‘I don’t know what this is, but you know what? With a performance like that, I would think I was on steroids, too,’ Adesanya added.

The middleweight champion has never failed a drugs test and denies ever using steroids

‘They need something. “It couldn’t just be him. It couldn’t be him. It must be something.” So for me, it’s just fun and games.’

The champion has been tested 32 times by USADA and never failed. He says he has never taken steroids.

‘I’m not one of those people who needs a crutch, that when that gets taken away, they feel weak, they feel inadequate,’ he added.

‘You see when when USADA came through, a lot of people fell off. A lot of bodies changed, and a lot of people didn’t feel good enough without their little magic supplements. But yeah – not me. Skills, bro. Skills pay the bills.’

Adesanya has already had blood tests and MRI scans on it and is waiting for the results

The 31-year-old revealed that he has experienced soreness in his pectoral muscle and swelling for about two months. He put off seeking medical attention until his fight with Costa was over.

Jones and Adesanya regularly spar online and many want to see them fight as they have legitimate claims at being the best pound-for-pound fighter in the sport.

But Jones has recently moved up to heavyweight and the Nigerian-born New Zealander is two divisions below so it may be some time until they lock horns.