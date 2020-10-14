Jonathan preaches restraint

Our Reporter

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Tuesday called for restraint as the #EndSARS protest continues.

He tweeted via his verified handle @GEJonathan: “No Nigerian blood needs to be spilt or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country.

“We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria: a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities.

“I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”