jonathan-sues-for-peace,-counsels-security-forces-against-use-of-deadly-force

Former president Goodluck Jonathan, has added his voice to the growing call for restraint in the handling of the protests against Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, urging the security authorities to avoid the use of deadly force against fellow Nigerians.

Jonathan, who stated this in a statement he issued, yesterday, titled: ‘A call for Peace’, also comforted the families of those who died in the course of the protests, adding that the development “has been a difficult time to me as well.”

Dr. Jonathan, who has just been nominated by the African Union to lead its election observation mission to Tanzania’s October 28 polls, also urged aggrieved Nigerians to sheath their swords, embrace peace, and give a chance to the efforts being made in some states to investigate cases of impunity against security personnel. He noted that nation building is a collective task and urged everyone to continue to have faith in Nigeria, and to be circumspect in their actions and peaceful in their engagements.

He said: ‘’My heart goes out to the families of young Nigerians who have lost their lives in the past days as a result of #EndSARS protests. May God grant them the fortitude they need at this difficult time. It has been a difficult time to me as well. ‘’Nation-building is a collective task that involves the genuine efforts of all patriotic citizens; old or young. Our country cannot afford to lose the lives of our youth who we look up to take over leadership and continue our nation’s journey to greatness.

‘’As leaders, we must understand that a nation can never win a battle against its own people. Thus, the use of deadly force against citizens only aggravates tense situations rather than assuage it. We must therefore move away from battlegrounds to middle grounds in our individual and national life. This, I believe, epitomises the essence of democracy.

‘’I condemn any unnecessary loss of life and urge efforts to be stepped up to ensure that there is no such recurrence. We all must accept that we are all brothers and sisters of one Nigeria, and always act towards each other accordingly. I urge protesters to do so with caution.”

