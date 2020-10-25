joshua:-i’m-praying-for-nigeria

Famous Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua has pledged to support Nigerian youths who were injured during the EndSARS, EndPoliceBrutality, EndBadGovernance protest. On Tuesday, October 20, 2020, it was a sad day in Lekki Lagos Nigeria as many people were killed in an EndSARS, EndPoliceBrutality, EndBadGovernance protest.

Joshua, who lives in the United Kingdom, said he is preparing some packages for the people affected in the protest and also send foods to people in Nigeria to help sustain them as they protest.

He also urged them to keep pushing to end bad governance and have a better country.

“This is a message to the people of Nigeria. Even though I’m not there with you in the physical, we’ve been making some tangible efforts to try and support your protests on the ground.

“I know it’s getting to a stage where things are heating up, and tensions are high, but in my prayers at night, I’m praying for peace and positivity, because I know that the people on the ground aren’t trying to be heard for their own benefit. It’s for the benefit of the next generation.

“December the 12th, I’m competing, and after that, I’m going to try and make some plans to come to Nigeria to meet my friends and family and meet some of the people trying to make long-lasting change. But for sure, from London and far and wide, your voices are definitely being heard,” he added.

Reknown artists have also lent their voices to the Nigeria protest. Among them are Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Kanye West and they have expressed their support for Nigeria’s #EndSARS campaign following brutality against protestors.

Videos circulating on social media appear to show live rounds being shot into the crowd by security forces.

As footage and images from the scene began circulating on social media, figures from the worlds of music, film, fashion, and sport have been speaking out in solidarity with the protestors.

“I can’t bear to see this torture and brutalisation that is continuing to affect nations across our planet!” Rihanna wrote on Twitter and Instagram Stories beneath a Nigerian flag emoji. “It’s such a betrayal to the citizens, the very people put in place to protect are the ones we are most afraid of being murdered by! My heart is broken for Nigeria man!! It is unbearable to watch! I’m so proud of your strength and not letting up on the fight for what’s right! #ENDSARS.”

Beyoncé wrote: “I am heartbroken to see the senseless brutality taking place in Nigeria. There has to be an end to SARS.”

“We have been working on partnerships with youth organisations to support those protesting for change. We are collaborating with coalitions to provide emergency healthcare, food, and shelter. To our Nigerian sisters and brothers, we stand with you.”

John Boyega posted on Instagram writing, “I don’t know what to say. To wage such war on your own people…They must pay,” while Tinie Tempah tweeted:

“The Nigerian government has failed. Innocent people are losing their lives. All human beings deserve to live without fear of police brutality or intimidation. The world can’t be silent whilst innocent people are being murdered whilst protesting.”