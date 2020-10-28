joshua-vs.-fury-to-fight-in-may-or-june-2021,-says-hearn

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will meet next year to decide who becomes the undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion.

PHOTO: BOXINGNEWS24.COM



Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be meeting for the first of two fights in 2021 in May or June, according to promoter Eddie Hearn. The second fight between the two heavyweight world champions will happen in November or December 2021, reports boxingnews24.com.

Hearn is hopeful that IBF/WBA/WBO champion Joshua (23-1, 21 KOs) wins his December 12 title defence against IBF mandatory Kubrat Pulev.

As far as Hearn is concerned, Joshua is the one taking the risky fight in December, seeing that Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) is believed to be taking a soft touch for his December 5 title defence in the UK.

The bad news for British boxing fans is that one or both of the Joshua vs. Fury fights could occur in a foreign country rather than the UK. Hearn says it’s not up to him where the two Joshua-Fury fights are staged.

They’ll take place wherever the most amount of money can be made, which could be in the Middle East.

“Probably May, June, and then November, December,” said Hearn to Sky Sports Boxing when asked when Fury and Joshua will meet for their two fights in 2021. “April, May, June, and then November, December.

“If one of those fights at least didn’t take place in the UK it would be a shame,” said Hearn.

“We will take all the offers that will come from all around the world and present them to both teams and both fighters. Ultimately, normally, the biggest offer wins,” said Hearn.

The British boxing fans should already expect that neither of the Joshua vs. Fury fights will be taking place in the UK. With Joshua’s rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr, we already saw that they’d fight wherever the most money can be made.

“The most important thing is that most fighters win in December,” said Hearn of Fury and Joshua. “The good news on that is that Tyon Fury isn’t going to fight anyone of significant note.

“Look, he’s coming off of a big win over Deontay Wilder. If he takes an easy touch in December, which it looks like he’s going to, I don’t think you can criticize him for that, but we [Joshua] have got a real fight on our hands.

“We can’t take our eyes off, Kubrat Pulev. He’s a top-five heavyweight, a mandatory challenger. He has only one loss to Wladimir Klitschko, and he’s a big puncher and a great technician.

“So we’ve got to be focusing on what we’re doing. I hope Fury picks an easy fight in December. So get those wins, and let’s get it on in 2021,” said Hearn.