Journalist brutalised as police arrest protesters in Lagos

A photojournalist with The Punch newspaper, Olukayode Jaiyeola, was on Thursday brutalised by men of the Lagos State Police command while covering the October 1 protest at the Maryland area of the state.

The journalist was hit on the head by armed officers during the protest.

Not fewer than 30 protesters were also arrested by the police.

Scores of RevolutionNow protesters took to the streets of Lagos on Thursday to express their displeasure with the present state of the country.

The protest took off at Ojota, and the protesters headed to Maryland to continue the protest.

The Coalition for Revolution (CORE) had earlier said that #RevolutionNow would hold despite police’ statement banning rallies and protests as Nigeria celebrates Independence.

Speaking at the press conference, Gbenga Komolafe, the Co-convener of CORE, said they were not afraid of the police and the protest would hold against all odds.

“Since 1960, we have been subjected to an endless cycle of civilian and military rulers whose perception of public service is to kill, steal and destroy the aspiration of all Nigerians for good education, modern healthcare systems that confidently explore and utilize indigenous knowledge of physical and mental well being of the people and provide opportunities for the flowering of all the indices of a fair, ecologically balanced, technologically driven and sustainable nation.

“It is in this vein that the Coalition for Revolution (CORE) has evolved to raise fundamental and foundational issues about the needless suffering of our people, the exponential increase in the number of extreme poor people to over 100 million people today, the shambolic, degraded and run-down condition of healthcare and education infrastructures without basic facilities,” the group said in a statement.

The group also called on Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari, to resign from office and all service chiefs in the country sacked.

The group said that it is determined to put an end to the ” dictatorial – style” of the present governed which has brought untold hardship to Nigerians and stifled freedom of speech, activism and freedom to associate in Nigeria.

