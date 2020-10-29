journalist-suffers-fractured-shoulder-and-leg-and-arm-injuries-after-he-was-kidnapped-from-his-home

By Adry Torres For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:00 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 18:04 EDT, 28 October 2020

A Brazilian journalist was found alive Tuesday in a rural northern Brazilian town a day after armed men entered his home and kidnapped him.

Romano dos Anjo, who works as a host for Imperial TV and has his own radio program, was having dinner with his wife, Nattacha Vasconcelos, when three masked men invaded his home in Roraima on Monday approximately at 8:40pm, according to station director Leiliane Matos.

The men reportedly asked the couple for money and other valuables before they tied up Vasconcelos and left the home with the 40-year-old TV personality.

Vasconcelos, who works for the same network as her husband, called the police to report the kidnapping.

Romano dos Anjo, a journalist for Brazilian network Imperial TV, was found alive Tuesday in Boa Vista, Roraima, after he was kidnapped by three armed men at his home on Monday night

Romano dos Anjo suffered a fractured left shoulder and arm and leg injuries after he was beaten by three armed abductors

The abductors stole dos Anjo’s car and set it on fire next to the Rio Cauamé bridge before they continued north, according to Brazilian news outlet G1.

Dos Anjos suffered a fractured left shoulder and several injuries to both of his legs as a result of the beating inflicted by the kidnappers at a farm in the Boa Vista rural town of Bom Intento.

According to the Civil Police, one of the abductors ordered his two accomplices to stop the attack on dos Anjos after nearly three minutes.

Romano dos Anjo (pictured left) remains hospitalized at Roraima General Hospital

Romano dos Anjo vehicle was also stolen from his home and burned by his captors

Paramedics tend to Romano dos Anjo after a Roraima energy worker found him walking on a road in the Boa Vista rural town of Bom Intento on Tuesday

The journalist was able to remove his blindfold and managed to use a tree branch to untie his feet. He reportedly walked almost 2,700 feet on a road before before he was located by a Roraima energy employee who alerted authorities.

Dos Anjos, who told the police he was beaten with sticks, was rushed to Roraima General Hospital where he remains hospitalized.

The Brazilian Association of Radio and Television Broadcasters, the National Association of Magazine Editors and the National Association of Newspapers called on authorities to fully investigate dos Anjos’ kidnapping.

Dos Anjos hosts a police program for Imperial TV and has been highly critical of politicians involved in corruption scandals. He told investigators that he had not received any threats as part of his journalistic work.