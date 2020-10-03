Jubilations as Ishaku directs Taraba tertiary institutions to re-open

Ishaku

•KSU Resumes Academic Activities Oct. 5

The joy of both students and lecturers of tertiary institutions in Taraba yesterday knew no bounds as news of reopening all higher institutions in the state filtered the air.

The students, who could not hide their joy, said the news came to them as an Independence Day gift, urging the government to also re-open the school of Agriculture and the Nursing and Midwifery College both in Jalingo and the school of Health Technology located in Takum.

Schools directed to resume are the state university, polytechnic, college of education, and other private higher schools of learning. Some lecturers of the aforementioned institutions described the directive as a “welcome development “.

Though no date has been set aside for the reopening, the Ministry of Education, according to the commissioner, have been mandated to release a tentative date, which The Guardian gathered would not exceed next Monday.

Also, the Kebbi State University of Science and Technology, Aliero has announced 5th October as the resumption date of the continuation of the First Semester 2019/2020 academic calendar. In a statement issued to newsmen yesterday by the Director Academic planning Dr. A. Yakubu, he said the university will begin academic lectures and revisions from 5th to 17th October while from exams would commence from 19th October and end on 7th November.

University Registrar, Alhaji Musa Labbo Jega said that 9th to 15 November was given to students as break and 16th November 2020 to January 2021 was the resumption and commencement of the second semester. “January 25th 2021 to 13th February 2021 is for second-semester examination while 15 February 2021 to 28th March 2021 is the marking of examination, SIWES and Teaching practice,” he said. He added that the 8th of March 2021 to 27th March is for the registration of fresh students while returning students would resume on 29th March 2021.