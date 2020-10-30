judicial-panel-members-find-bullet-shells-at-lekki-toll-gate,-10-days-after-shooting

A photo collage of Lagos Judicial Panel of Inquiry during an inspection of Lekki Toll Gate and bullets found at the scene on Friday, October 30, 2020. PHOTOS: Twitter/@EditiEffiong

The Lagos State judicial panel of inquiry into brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) during an inspection of the Lekki Toll Gate found some bullet shells.

According to the Channels reporter at the scene on Friday, five bullet shells were found by the members during the inspection.

The bullets were found in the drainages at the Lekki Toll Gate.

This development is coming 10 days after protesters against police brutality and high handedness by the now-disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) were shot at by security operatives believed to be men of the Nigerian Army.

The Nigerian Army had initially denied that its troop was at the scene, they later admitted that soldiers were deployed to ‘restore normalcy’ in the area.

Lagos Judicial panel was at the scene on Friday to make more findings concerning the shooting which occurred on October 20, 2020.

Led by the Chairman, Retired Justice Doris Okuwobi, the panel interrogated Lekki Tollgate officials about the condition of their cameras and other equipment that can serve as evidence.

Also with the panel during the inspection of Lekki Tollgate is Rinu Odulala and Temitope Majekodunmi, the youth representatives on the judicial panel.

Human Rights Activist, Segun Awosanya popularly known as Segalink is also with the panel on inspection of Lekki Tollgate.

The panel at the resumption of its sitting on Friday sworn-in in the representative of Lekki Concession Company (LCC). After consultations with the panel, the LCC rep confirms they have footage of Lekki Shooting.