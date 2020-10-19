Jumare resigns from Union Bank Board

The Board of Directors, Union Bank of Nigeria Plc., has announced the resignation of Mrs Furera Jumare as a non-executive director on the board.

Mrs Beatrice Hamza-Bassey, Chairman of the board, made the disclosure in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Monday.

According to the statement, Jumare’s resignation from Union Bank Board followed her appointment as Director-General of the Jigawa State Investment Promotion Agency.

This is in line with the regulatory guidelines precluding certain categories of public servants from serving on boards of banks and other financial institutions.

Hamza-Bassey, said: “Since joining the board in May 2017, Jumare has been an invaluable voice in the boardroom.

“Her experience and professional counsel directly contributed to our wins in recent years and in helping us navigate challenging times.

“She also served studiously as the Chair of the Board Governance Committee and Member of the Board Audit and Risk Management Committees.

“On behalf of the board, I thank her for her diligent service and wish her much success as she answers the call of service to her state.”

According to Mr Emeka Emuwa, Chief Executive Officer, Furera’s appointment is a clear acknowledgement of her experience and accomplishments in her long career, including her role as a Director with Union Bank.

“The Board and Management are grateful for her service and wish her the best in her new role.

“Mrs. Jumare’s resignation is effective immediately,” he said

